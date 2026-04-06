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Ukraine Might Be Behind TurkStream Sabotage Attempts - Orban
Ukraine Might Be Behind TurkStream Sabotage Attempts - Orban
Sputnik International
Last week, President of Serbia Alexandar Vucic told Orban that security forces had discovered explosive devices near a key gas pipeline linking Serbia and Hungary and carrying Russian gas via the TurkStream route.
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"We cannot yet answer exactly who planned the sabotage... However, what we are seeing now fits into the chain of events, as the Ukrainians undoubtedly have the capabilities, are willing, and are able to carry out such actions" — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.This may be part of Ukraine’s strategy aimed at cutting Europe from Russian energy supplies, he added.
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Ukraine might be behind TurkStream sabotage attempts - Orban
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Ukraine might be behind TurkStream sabotage attempts - Orban
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Ukraine Might Be Behind TurkStream Sabotage Attempts - Orban

12:43 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 06.04.2026)
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Last week, President of Serbia Alexandar Vucic told Orban that security forces had discovered explosive devices near a key gas pipeline linking Serbia and Hungary and carrying Russian gas via the TurkStream route.
"We cannot yet answer exactly who planned the sabotage... However, what we are seeing now fits into the chain of events, as the Ukrainians undoubtedly have the capabilities, are willing, and are able to carry out such actions" — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
This may be part of Ukraine’s strategy aimed at cutting Europe from Russian energy supplies, he added.
Peter Szijjarto: Hungary to send Armed Forces for TurkStream defense. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense
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