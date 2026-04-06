https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-could-use-rescue-of-pilots-as-cover-to-steal-iranian-uranium---iranian-foreign-ministry-1123953193.html
US Could Use Rescue of Pilots as Cover to Steal Iranian Uranium - Iranian Foreign Ministry
US Could Use Rescue of Pilots as Cover to Steal Iranian Uranium - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran believes that US attempt to save its pilots could have been cover to steal Iranian uranium, it failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-04-06T10:36+0000
2026-04-06T10:36+0000
2026-04-06T14:11+0000
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"The fact that it could have been a deceptive maneuver in order to steal enriched uranium cannot be ignored. One thing is absolutely clear — the result of this operation was nothing more than a 'second Tabas,'" Baghaei said, as broadcast by Iranian television channel SNN.
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US Could Use Rescue of Pilots as Cover to Steal Iranian Uranium - Iranian Foreign Ministry
10:36 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 06.04.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran believes that US attempt to save its pilots could have been cover to steal Iranian uranium, it failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"The fact that it could have been a deceptive maneuver in order to steal enriched uranium cannot be ignored. One thing is absolutely clear — the result of this operation was nothing more than a 'second Tabas,'" Baghaei said, as broadcast by Iranian television channel SNN.
On Friday, US media reported that the United States had launched a large-scale search and rescue operation following the crash of an F-15E Strike Eagle supersonic fighter-bomber over Iran. One of the two pilots was soon found. US President Donald Trump later announced that the second pilot of the American F-15E jet shot down in Iran had been rescued and was safe. According to the president, dozens of US aircraft participated in the rescue operation.