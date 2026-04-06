https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-could-use-rescue-of-pilots-as-cover-to-steal-iranian-uranium---iranian-foreign-ministry-1123953193.html

US Could Use Rescue of Pilots as Cover to Steal Iranian Uranium - Iranian Foreign Ministry

US Could Use Rescue of Pilots as Cover to Steal Iranian Uranium - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran believes that US attempt to save its pilots could have been cover to steal Iranian uranium, it failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-04-06T10:36+0000

2026-04-06T10:36+0000

2026-04-06T14:11+0000

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"The fact that it could have been a deceptive maneuver in order to steal enriched uranium cannot be ignored. One thing is absolutely clear — the result of this operation was nothing more than a 'second Tabas,'" Baghaei said, as broadcast by Iranian television channel SNN.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/us-rescues-second-pilot-of-downed-f-15e-jet-in-iran---trump-1123944780.html

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