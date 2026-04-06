https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/negotiations-on-ukraine-currently-on-pause-us-has-lots-of-other-things-to-do---kremlin-1123952901.html

Negotiations on Ukraine Currently on Pause, US Has Lots of Other Things to Do - Kremlin

Negotiations on Ukraine Currently on Pause, US Has Lots of Other Things to Do - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The negotiation process on Ukraine currently still on pause, as the United States has lots of other things to do, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-04-06T10:00+0000

2026-04-06T10:00+0000

2026-04-06T10:15+0000

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"As for the negotiation process, yes, it is still on pause, the Americans have a lot of other things to do, it is clear what, and now it is difficult to get together in a trilateral format," Peskov told reporters. Both Russia and Ukraine continue dialogue with Washington through their own channels, the spokesman added.Moscow is unaware of the alleged planned trip of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Kiev after Easter, Peskov also said.On Iran's Conflict The level of tension in the Middle East in connection with the conflict over Iran is growing, and in fact the entire region is on fire, Peskov said.The consequences of the aggression unleashed against Iran are very dangerous, including for the global economy, the official said, adding that the geography of the conflict over Iran has expanded.Russia has seen US President Donald Trump's statements on the Strait of Hormuz addressed to Iran, and prefers not to comment on them, Peskov said.Even before the outbreak of hostilities in Iran, Russia warned that negative consequences for the global economy were inevitable, Peskov recalled.On Gas Pipelines AttacksSo far, there was no real evidence presented of who may be behind the attempted attacks on the gas pipeline in Serbia, Peskov said.The sections of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines have been repeatedly attacked by Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that Moscow is not ruling out that Ukrainian traces will be found during the investigation into the attempted attack.Russia hopes that Hungary and Serbia will make efforts to minimize the threats to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, the spokesman concluded.Moscow hopes that Ankara has pointed out to Volodymyr Zelensky the inadmissibility of attacks on the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, Peskov also said.

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russia, ukraine, us, iran, kremlin, peskov, negotiations, pause, plan, witkoff, kushner, strait of hormuz, economy