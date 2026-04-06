Negotiations on Ukraine Currently on Pause, US Has Lots of Other Things to Do - Kremlin
10:00 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 06.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. In the background is the high-rise building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The negotiation process on Ukraine currently still on pause, as the United States has lots of other things to do, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"As for the negotiation process, yes, it is still on pause, the Americans have a lot of other things to do, it is clear what, and now it is difficult to get together in a trilateral format," Peskov told reporters.
Both Russia and Ukraine continue dialogue with Washington through their own channels, the spokesman added.
Moscow is unaware of the alleged planned trip of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Kiev after Easter, Peskov also said.
"No, we do not know for certain that it [the visit] is planned. We have heard a statement from representatives of the Kiev regime that, they say, such an issue may be on the agenda, meaning the arrival of Witkoff and Kushner," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin knows anything about the alleged upcoming trip of Witkoff and Kushner to Kiev after Easter.
On Iran's Conflict
The level of tension in the Middle East in connection with the conflict over Iran is growing, and in fact the entire region is on fire, Peskov said.
"We note that the level of tension in the region is growing and continues to grow. In fact, the whole region is on fire," Peskov told reporters.
The consequences of the aggression unleashed against Iran are very dangerous, including for the global economy, the official said, adding that the geography of the conflict over Iran has expanded.
"Now we are all stating the consequences that we have, including very, very negative consequences for the global economy. In fact, from the very beginning, even before the start of hostilities, we warned that such consequences were inevitable," Peskov said.
Russia has seen US President Donald Trump's statements on the Strait of Hormuz addressed to Iran, and prefers not to comment on them, Peskov said.
On Sunday, Trump threatened Iran with a "day of bridges and power plants" on April 7, calling for the opening of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise Iranians will "live in hell."
"We have seen these statements. We prefer not to comment on them," Peskov told reporters.
Even before the outbreak of hostilities in Iran, Russia warned that negative consequences for the global economy were inevitable, Peskov recalled.
"Now we are all stating the consequences that we have, including very, very negative consequences for the global economy. In fact, from the very beginning, even before the start of hostilities, we warned that such consequences were inevitable," Peskov told reporters.
On Gas Pipelines Attacks
So far, there was no real evidence presented of who may be behind the attempted attacks on the gas pipeline in Serbia, Peskov said.
"We know that so far there is no reliable evidence of who may be behind the attempted attacks on this important energy artery on European territory, which is currently operating in a very tense mode," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation around the gas pipelines.
The sections of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines have been repeatedly attacked by Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that Moscow is not ruling out that Ukrainian traces will be found during the investigation into the attempted attack.
"Russia is taking the necessary measures to ensure the security of the infrastructure," Peskov said.
Russia hopes that Hungary and Serbia will make efforts to minimize the threats to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, the spokesman concluded.
Moscow hopes that Ankara has pointed out to Volodymyr Zelensky the inadmissibility of attacks on the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, Peskov also said.
"We also hope that during recent contacts with Zelensky in Ankara, the head of the Kiev regime was told that such aggressive actions against the infrastructure of the Turkish and Blue Streams were unacceptable," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation in connection with attempted attacks on gas pipelines.
1 April, 10:09 GMT