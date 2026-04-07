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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/impossible-to-destroy-people-with-culture-and-civilizational-heritage--iranian-minister-1123955562.html
'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister
'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister
Sputnik International
Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.
2026-04-07T04:57+0000
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“In our culture, there’s a very simple saying: ‘What do you expect from a wolf?’ We expect from our enemies the same as we do from a wolf. The nature and essence of cruel, wolf-like regimes is to attack,” Amiri said.The only way to make the wolves back down is to be strong and determined, the minister continued. The Iranian people showed their strength in a 12-day war, forcing the enemy to retreat. And in the ongoing war, Iran will inevitably prevail, Amiri stressed.
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Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri
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Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.
2026-04-07T04:57+0000
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'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister

04:57 GMT 07.04.2026
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Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.
“In our culture, there’s a very simple saying: ‘What do you expect from a wolf?’ We expect from our enemies the same as we do from a wolf. The nature and essence of cruel, wolf-like regimes is to attack,” Amiri said.
The only way to make the wolves back down is to be strong and determined, the minister continued.
The Iranian people showed their strength in a 12-day war, forcing the enemy to retreat. And in the ongoing war, Iran will inevitably prevail, Amiri stressed.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
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