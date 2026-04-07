https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/impossible-to-destroy-people-with-culture-and-civilizational-heritage--iranian-minister-1123955562.html

'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister

'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister

Sputnik International

Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.

2026-04-07T04:57+0000

2026-04-07T04:57+0000

2026-04-07T04:57+0000

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“In our culture, there’s a very simple saying: ‘What do you expect from a wolf?’ We expect from our enemies the same as we do from a wolf. The nature and essence of cruel, wolf-like regimes is to attack,” Amiri said.The only way to make the wolves back down is to be strong and determined, the minister continued. The Iranian people showed their strength in a 12-day war, forcing the enemy to retreat. And in the ongoing war, Iran will inevitably prevail, Amiri stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-bombed-its-own-aircraft-during-rescue-mission-in-iran--irgc-1123950491.html

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Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri Sputnik International Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik. 2026-04-07T04:57+0000 true PT1M46S

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