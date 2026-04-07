https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/impossible-to-destroy-people-with-culture-and-civilizational-heritage--iranian-minister-1123955562.html
'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister
'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister
Sputnik International
Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.
2026-04-07T04:57+0000
2026-04-07T04:57+0000
2026-04-07T04:57+0000
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“In our culture, there’s a very simple saying: ‘What do you expect from a wolf?’ We expect from our enemies the same as we do from a wolf. The nature and essence of cruel, wolf-like regimes is to attack,” Amiri said.The only way to make the wolves back down is to be strong and determined, the minister continued. The Iranian people showed their strength in a 12-day war, forcing the enemy to retreat. And in the ongoing war, Iran will inevitably prevail, Amiri stressed.
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Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri
Sputnik International
Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.
2026-04-07T04:57+0000
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us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, rescue mission, us losses, us planes, us forces, us troops
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, rescue mission, us losses, us planes, us forces, us troops
'Impossible to Destroy People With Culture And Civilizational Heritage' — Iranian Minister
Iran’s approach is one of security, defense, and resistance in the face of its adversaries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri told Sputnik.
“In our culture, there’s a very simple saying: ‘What do you expect from a wolf?’ We expect from our enemies the same as we do from a wolf. The nature and essence of cruel, wolf-like regimes is to attack,” Amiri said.
The only way to make the wolves back down is to be strong and determined
, the minister continued.
The Iranian people showed their strength in a 12-day war, forcing the enemy to retreat. And in the ongoing war, Iran will inevitably prevail, Amiri stressed.