https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/pakistans-unprecedented-moment-as-a-us-iran-mediator---expert-analysis-1123962915.html

Pakistan's Unprecedented Moment As a US-Iran Mediator - Expert Analysis

Pakistan's Unprecedented Moment As a US-Iran Mediator - Expert Analysis

Sputnik International

How Pakistan managed to succeed in mediating between the US and Iran and what this means for the country's image, explained to Sputnik Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed.

2026-04-08T15:27+0000

2026-04-08T15:27+0000

2026-04-08T15:27+0000

analysis

pakistan

donald trump

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123960451_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_3cfb45982c293bae99e48f3e05bc614e.jpg

What enabled Pakistan to step into a successful mediation role between the US and Iran—and how durable could that success prove to be? Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow at Deakin University, shared his insights with Sputnik. Why Pakistan? Pakistan's standing has risen recently, Dr. Ahmed notes. Trump has called its leadership "very strong" and its armed forces chief his "favorite field marshal." Pakistan also has strong ties with Iran – it hosts the world's second-largest Shia community and shares a long border. Its status as a Muslim nuclear power drives it to foster peace among Muslim countries. How durable is the ceasefire? The ceasefire's durability depends primarily on the key parties' genuine willingness to reach a deal, the expert believes. He notes that compromises have already been made. "The overall cost whether costs, infrastructure costs for all the stakeholders have increased a lot, and I think that will force them to reach an agreement," Dr. Ahmed suggests.What the US–Iran mediation means for Pakistan?Despite economic struggles, domestic troubles, war with Afghanistan, and conflict with India, a unique window of opportunity has opened for Pakistan, Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow at Deakin University, told Sputnik. "Of course, this is a fantastic opportunity for a middle power like Pakistan," he emphasizes. When it comes to the Muslim world, Pakistan has held center stage since its creation in 1947, the expert notes. There have been ups and downs, but the country has always had significant leverage and influence. This has been shown not only through current events but also previously regarding the Palestinian issue. Pakistan has been at the board of peace, with the US and other countries inviting it to key discussions and forums. This already shows that Pakistan's profile has improved a lot, he says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-president-says-truce-reached-with-us-takes-into-account-principles-outlined-by-tehran-1123962277.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/pakistani-pm-invites-us-iran-to-talks-in-islamabad-on-april-10-1123960384.html

pakistan

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, iran, usa, mediation