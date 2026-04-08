https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/pakistans-unprecedented-moment-as-a-us-iran-mediator---expert-analysis-1123962915.html
Pakistan's Unprecedented Moment As a US-Iran Mediator - Expert Analysis
Pakistan's Unprecedented Moment As a US-Iran Mediator - Expert Analysis
Sputnik International
How Pakistan managed to succeed in mediating between the US and Iran and what this means for the country's image, explained to Sputnik Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed.
2026-04-08T15:27+0000
2026-04-08T15:27+0000
2026-04-08T15:27+0000
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What enabled Pakistan to step into a successful mediation role between the US and Iran—and how durable could that success prove to be? Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow at Deakin University, shared his insights with Sputnik. Why Pakistan? Pakistan's standing has risen recently, Dr. Ahmed notes. Trump has called its leadership "very strong" and its armed forces chief his "favorite field marshal." Pakistan also has strong ties with Iran – it hosts the world's second-largest Shia community and shares a long border. Its status as a Muslim nuclear power drives it to foster peace among Muslim countries. How durable is the ceasefire? The ceasefire's durability depends primarily on the key parties' genuine willingness to reach a deal, the expert believes. He notes that compromises have already been made. "The overall cost whether costs, infrastructure costs for all the stakeholders have increased a lot, and I think that will force them to reach an agreement," Dr. Ahmed suggests.What the US–Iran mediation means for Pakistan?Despite economic struggles, domestic troubles, war with Afghanistan, and conflict with India, a unique window of opportunity has opened for Pakistan, Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow at Deakin University, told Sputnik. "Of course, this is a fantastic opportunity for a middle power like Pakistan," he emphasizes. When it comes to the Muslim world, Pakistan has held center stage since its creation in 1947, the expert notes. There have been ups and downs, but the country has always had significant leverage and influence. This has been shown not only through current events but also previously regarding the Palestinian issue. Pakistan has been at the board of peace, with the US and other countries inviting it to key discussions and forums. This already shows that Pakistan's profile has improved a lot, he says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-president-says-truce-reached-with-us-takes-into-account-principles-outlined-by-tehran-1123962277.html
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Pakistan's Unprecedented Moment As a US-Iran Mediator - Expert Analysis
How Pakistan managed to succeed in mediating between the US and Iran and what this means for the country's image, explained to Sputnik Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed.
What enabled Pakistan to step into a successful mediation role between the US and Iran—and how durable could that success prove to be? Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow at Deakin University, shared his insights with Sputnik.
Pakistan's standing has risen recently, Dr. Ahmed notes. Trump has called its leadership "very strong" and its armed forces chief his "favorite field marshal." Pakistan also has strong ties with Iran – it hosts the world's second-largest Shia community and shares a long border. Its status as a Muslim nuclear power drives it to foster peace among Muslim countries.
"Pakistan, I think it's unprecedented how Pakistan is enjoying very good relationship with not just the GCC countries, with Iran, but also with the US, with Russia, with China," Dr. Ahmed says.
How durable is the ceasefire?
The ceasefire's durability depends primarily on the key parties' genuine willingness to reach a deal, the expert believes. He notes that compromises have already been made.
"The overall cost whether costs, infrastructure costs for all the stakeholders have increased a lot, and I think that will force them to reach an agreement," Dr. Ahmed suggests.
What the US–Iran mediation means for Pakistan?
Despite economic struggles, domestic troubles, war with Afghanistan, and conflict with India, a unique window of opportunity has opened for Pakistan, Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow at Deakin University, told Sputnik.
"Of course, this is a fantastic opportunity for a middle power like Pakistan," he emphasizes.
When it comes to the Muslim world, Pakistan has held center stage since its creation in 1947, the expert notes. There have been ups and downs, but the country has always had significant leverage and influence.
This has been shown not only through current events but also previously regarding the Palestinian issue. Pakistan has been at the board of peace, with the US and other countries inviting it to key discussions and forums. This already shows that Pakistan's profile has improved a lot, he says.
"Something Pakistan has been struggling to deal with since 9-11 is to deal with its image problem and terrorism and extremism — now it's associated with all the positives like as a peace builder, as a peacemaker, which is a unique moment and a very proud moment for all the Pakistanis," Dr. Ahmed believes.