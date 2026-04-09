https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/passage-through-strait-of-hormuz-possible-if-us-complies-with-its-obligations---araghchi-1123966253.html

Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Possible If US Complies With Its Obligations - Araghchi

Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Possible If US Complies With Its Obligations - Araghchi

Sputnik International

Safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible if the United States complies with its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

2026-04-09T16:53+0000

2026-04-09T16:53+0000

2026-04-09T16:53+0000

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"Safe passage of vessels through this waterway, based on regulations and in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, along specific routes and in compliance with technical measures, will be possible if the US side adheres to its obligations," Araghchi said during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.The United States is acting in violation of its own commitments even before the start of negotiations with Iran, Iranian Araghchi said.At the same time, Israeli warplanes and artillery on Wednesday struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/talks-with-us-depend-on-ceasefire-being-observed-on-all-fronts---tehran-1123966116.html

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iran, us, israel, conflict, strait of hormuz, passage, obligations, foreign minister, araghchi