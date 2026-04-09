https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/passage-through-strait-of-hormuz-possible-if-us-complies-with-its-obligations---araghchi-1123966253.html
Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Possible If US Complies With Its Obligations - Araghchi
Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Possible If US Complies With Its Obligations - Araghchi
Sputnik International
Safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible if the United States complies with its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.
2026-04-09T16:53+0000
2026-04-09T16:53+0000
2026-04-09T16:53+0000
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"Safe passage of vessels through this waterway, based on regulations and in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, along specific routes and in compliance with technical measures, will be possible if the US side adheres to its obligations," Araghchi said during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.The United States is acting in violation of its own commitments even before the start of negotiations with Iran, Iranian Araghchi said.At the same time, Israeli warplanes and artillery on Wednesday struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.
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Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Possible If US Complies With Its Obligations - Araghchi
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible if the United States complies with its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.
"Safe passage of vessels through this waterway, based on regulations and in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, along specific routes and in compliance with technical measures, will be possible if the US side adheres to its obligations," Araghchi said during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The United States is acting in violation of its own commitments even before the start of negotiations with Iran, Iranian Araghchi said.
"Unfortunately, the US has carried out military aggression against Iran on two occasions during nuclear negotiations. This time, too, they are acting in violation of their commitments, even though the diplomatic track and discussions have not yet been established," Araghchi told Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20% of global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas supplies, would reopen.
At the same time, Israeli warplanes and artillery on Wednesday struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.