https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/talks-with-us-depend-on-ceasefire-being-observed-on-all-fronts---tehran-1123966116.html

Talks With US Depend on Ceasefire Being Observed 'on All Fronts' - Tehran

Talks With US Depend on Ceasefire Being Observed 'on All Fronts' - Tehran

Sputnik International

Negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depend on the US commitment to ceasefire obligations "on all fronts," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

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"The holding of negotiations to end the war depends on the US commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-president-says-truce-reached-with-us-takes-into-account-principles-outlined-by-tehran-1123962277.html

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iran, us, ceasefire, israel, iranian foreign ministry, obligations, truce, commitment, conflict, war