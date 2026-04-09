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Talks With US Depend on Ceasefire Being Observed 'on All Fronts' - Tehran
Talks With US Depend on Ceasefire Being Observed 'on All Fronts' - Tehran
Sputnik International
Negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depend on the US commitment to ceasefire obligations "on all fronts," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-04-09T16:34+0000
2026-04-09T16:34+0000
2026-04-09T16:53+0000
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"The holding of negotiations to end the war depends on the US commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.
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Talks With US Depend on Ceasefire Being Observed 'on All Fronts' - Tehran
16:34 GMT 09.04.2026 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 09.04.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depend on the US commitment to ceasefire obligations "on all fronts," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"The holding of negotiations to end the war depends on the US commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.
On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, pledging Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran will begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.