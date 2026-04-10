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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/hezbollah-leader-vows-to-fight-on-against-israel-despite-peace-talks-1123968929.html
Hezbollah Leader Vows to Fight on Against Israel Despite Peace Talks
Hezbollah Leader Vows to Fight on Against Israel Despite Peace Talks
Sputnik International
Islamic resistance movement Hezbollah will keep fighting the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) despite the Lebanese government announcing peace talks with Israel, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Friday.
2026-04-10T15:04+0000
2026-04-10T15:04+0000
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“The resistance will continue until the last breath," Qassem said. "Together — as a state, army, people, and resistance — we will defend the country, restore its sovereignty, and expel the occupier.”He said the IDF had failed to win on the battlefield or achieve its invasion goals.Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh said peace talks between Lebanon and Israel would he held in the US, possibly on April 14.Qassem added that Israel had suffered losses and was forced to repeatedly change its objectives.He stressed that after more than 40 days of fighting, Israel had failed to stop Hezbollah missile and drone attacks on its territory, reaching as far as Haifa and beyond.Following the reported two-week ceasefire deal between Iran and the US, Hezbollah called a truce with Israel.But Israel broke the agreement within hours with massive bombing raids on Beirut and southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/idf-chief-of-staff-approves-continuation-of-israeli-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1123966713.html
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fight against israel, shiite movement hezbollah, lebanese government's position, hezbollah secretary general naim qassem

Hezbollah Leader Vows to Fight on Against Israel Despite Peace Talks

15:04 GMT 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaHezbollah fighters chant during the funeral procession of the group's chief of staff, Haytham Tabtabai, and two other Hezbollah members killed in Sunday's Israeli airstrike, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
Hezbollah fighters chant during the funeral procession of the group's chief of staff, Haytham Tabtabai, and two other Hezbollah members killed in Sunday's Israeli airstrike, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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Islamic resistance movement Hezbollah will keep fighting the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) despite the Lebanese government announcing peace talks with Israel, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Friday.
“The resistance will continue until the last breath," Qassem said. "Together — as a state, army, people, and resistance — we will defend the country, restore its sovereignty, and expel the occupier.”
He said the IDF had failed to win on the battlefield or achieve its invasion goals.
Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh said peace talks between Lebanon and Israel would he held in the US, possibly on April 14.
Qassem added that Israel had suffered losses and was forced to repeatedly change its objectives.
He stressed that after more than 40 days of fighting, Israel had failed to stop Hezbollah missile and drone attacks on its territory, reaching as far as Haifa and beyond.
Following the reported two-week ceasefire deal between Iran and the US, Hezbollah called a truce with Israel.
But Israel broke the agreement within hours with massive bombing raids on Beirut and southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IDF Chief of Staff Approves Continuation of Israeli Operation in Southern Lebanon
03:44 GMT
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