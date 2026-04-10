https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/hezbollah-leader-vows-to-fight-on-against-israel-despite-peace-talks-1123968929.html

Hezbollah Leader Vows to Fight on Against Israel Despite Peace Talks

Hezbollah Leader Vows to Fight on Against Israel Despite Peace Talks

Sputnik International

Islamic resistance movement Hezbollah will keep fighting the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) despite the Lebanese government announcing peace talks with Israel, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Friday.

2026-04-10T15:04+0000

2026-04-10T15:04+0000

2026-04-10T15:04+0000

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“The resistance will continue until the last breath," Qassem said. "Together — as a state, army, people, and resistance — we will defend the country, restore its sovereignty, and expel the occupier.”He said the IDF had failed to win on the battlefield or achieve its invasion goals.Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh said peace talks between Lebanon and Israel would he held in the US, possibly on April 14.Qassem added that Israel had suffered losses and was forced to repeatedly change its objectives.He stressed that after more than 40 days of fighting, Israel had failed to stop Hezbollah missile and drone attacks on its territory, reaching as far as Haifa and beyond.Following the reported two-week ceasefire deal between Iran and the US, Hezbollah called a truce with Israel.But Israel broke the agreement within hours with massive bombing raids on Beirut and southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/idf-chief-of-staff-approves-continuation-of-israeli-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1123966713.html

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