https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/red-zone-sealed-10000-troops-deployed-as-iran-and-us-prepare-for-islamabad-talks-1123967449.html

Red Zone Sealed: 10,000 Troops Deployed as Iran and US Prepare for Islamabad Talks

Red Zone Sealed: 10,000 Troops Deployed as Iran and US Prepare for Islamabad Talks

Sputnik International

Pakistan has imposed unprecedented security measures, reports Dawn. 10,000 police and security personnel have been deployed.

2026-04-10T11:11+0000

2026-04-10T11:11+0000

2026-04-10T11:59+0000

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Local holidays are declared, Article 144 bans public gatherings, and the Red Zone (home to embassies and government buildings) is completely sealed off. The Serena Hotel is reserved for delegations, with access blocked by the army for 3 km.Who is coming? US: Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the delegation, joined by Trump's aides Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran: The delegation reportedly hasn't left yet, but its lineup is set: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Tehran demands the Israel halt strikes on Lebanon as a condition for talks. Mediators: Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also expected for parallel consultations. Lebanon tension overshadows talks The atmosphere is highly charged. On the eve of the meeting, Trump accused Iran of blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, accuses the US of allowing Israel to bomb Lebanon despite the ceasefire. Key dispute: The US says Lebanon is not part of the deal. Iran (and Pakistan) insist it is. Mixed-format talks Media reports suggest Saturday's talks will be mixed: delegations will communicate both directly and through Pakistani mediators.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/pakistan-pivots-to-eurasia-as-world-watches-us-iran-talks-1123965143.html

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unprecedented security measure, ecurity personnel, iran and us prepare for islamabad talks