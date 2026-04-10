https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/oil-production-in-russia-in-2026-projected-to-be-about-515mln-tonnes---novak-1123967734.html

Oil Production in Russia in 2026 Projected to Be About 515Mln Tonnes - Novak

Oil Production in Russia in 2026 Projected to Be About 515Mln Tonnes - Novak

Sputnik International

Oil production in Russia in 2026 is projected to be about 515 million tonnes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

2026-04-10T11:15+0000

2026-04-10T11:15+0000

2026-04-10T11:15+0000

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"We proceed from the established forecast value ... 515 [million tonnes]," Novak told reporters. Russia's Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and oil companies are developing agreements to increase fuel supplies to the domestic market, Novak said. The Energy Ministry must set quotas for these supplies based on total national fuel production, he said.

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