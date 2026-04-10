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Oil Production in Russia in 2026 Projected to Be About 515Mln Tonnes - Novak
Oil Production in Russia in 2026 Projected to Be About 515Mln Tonnes - Novak
Sputnik International
Oil production in Russia in 2026 is projected to be about 515 million tonnes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
2026-04-10T11:15+0000
2026-04-10T11:15+0000
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"We proceed from the established forecast value ... 515 [million tonnes]," Novak told reporters. Russia's Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and oil companies are developing agreements to increase fuel supplies to the domestic market, Novak said. The Energy Ministry must set quotas for these supplies based on total national fuel production, he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/india-turns-to-non-dollar-payments-for-russian-oil-amid-rising-tensions--reports-1123895248.html
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Oil Production in Russia in 2026 Projected to Be About 515Mln Tonnes - Novak

11:15 GMT 10.04.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oil production in Russia in 2026 is projected to be about 515 million tonnes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"We proceed from the established forecast value ... 515 [million tonnes]," Novak told reporters.
Russia's Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and oil companies are developing agreements to increase fuel supplies to the domestic market, Novak said. The Energy Ministry must set quotas for these supplies based on total national fuel production, he said.
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