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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/russian-forces-liberate-dibrova-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1123967234.html
Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.
2026-04-10T09:31+0000
2026-04-10T09:31+0000
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"Over the past day, as a result of active offensive actions by Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Miropolskoye in the Sumy region, the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 2,420 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,020 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,310 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,045 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 365 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also carried out five group strikes against industrial, fuel and energy complex, transport and port infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/russian-forces-liberate-shevyakovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123897588.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

09:31 GMT 10.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.
"Over the past day, as a result of active offensive actions by Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Miropolskoye in the Sumy region, the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 2,420 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 2,420 military personnel, two tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 57 vehicles and four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,020 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,310 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,045 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 365 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces also carried out five group strikes against industrial, fuel and energy complex, transport and port infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.
Giatsint-S howitzer crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropillya direction of the North Military District - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Shevyakovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
26 March, 09:43 GMT
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