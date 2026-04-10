https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/russian-forces-liberate-dibrova-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1123967234.html

Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Dibrova Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

2026-04-10T09:31+0000

2026-04-10T09:31+0000

2026-04-10T09:31+0000

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"Over the past day, as a result of active offensive actions by Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Miropolskoye in the Sumy region, the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 2,420 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,020 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,310 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,045 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 365 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also carried out five group strikes against industrial, fuel and energy complex, transport and port infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/russian-forces-liberate-shevyakovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123897588.html

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