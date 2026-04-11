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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/deployment-of-new-low-orbital-broadband-communications-satellite-group-major-event---putin-1123971928.html
Deployment of New Low-Orbital Broadband Communications Satellite Group 'Major Event' - Putin
Deployment of New Low-Orbital Broadband Communications Satellite Group 'Major Event' - Putin
Sputnik International
The space industry in Russia remains confident, despite the accumulated problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-04-11T17:02+0000
2026-04-11T17:02+0000
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"First of all, I want to congratulate you and all our cosmonauts, as well as everyone who has been or is involved in space activities, on this holiday. This year, we are also celebrating the 65th anniversary of Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin's flight," said Putin.The previous such meeting between the Russian leader and the head of Roscosmos took place at the end of March 2025, immediately after Bakhanov's appointment to the position. During the conversation, he informed Putin about the company’s plans and his previous work at the Russian Ministry of Transport.Every year on April 12, Russia celebrates Cosmonautics Day. This holiday was established by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR in honor of the first human spaceflight, made by Yuri Gagarin aboard the Vostok spacecraft on April 12, 1961.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russia-launches-2-satellites-into-orbit-to-build-3d-earth-model---roscosmos-1123378379.html
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space industry in russia remains confident, russian president vladimir putin
space industry in russia remains confident, russian president vladimir putin

Deployment of New Low-Orbital Broadband Communications Satellite Group 'Major Event' - Putin

17:02 GMT 11.04.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin called the deployment of the new low-orbital broadband communications satellite group a "major event."
"First of all, I want to congratulate you and all our cosmonauts, as well as everyone who has been or is involved in space activities, on this holiday. This year, we are also celebrating the 65th anniversary of Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin's flight," said Putin.
The previous such meeting between the Russian leader and the head of Roscosmos took place at the end of March 2025, immediately after Bakhanov's appointment to the position. During the conversation, he informed Putin about the company’s plans and his previous work at the Russian Ministry of Transport.
Every year on April 12, Russia celebrates Cosmonautics Day. This holiday was established by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR in honor of the first human spaceflight, made by Yuri Gagarin aboard the Vostok spacecraft on April 12, 1961.
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Skif-D - the first spacecraft for Russia's ambitious Sphera satellite internet, telephony and Earth imaging program, on board, launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East. October 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2025
Russia
Russia Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit to Build 3D Earth Model - Roscosmos
28 December 2025, 15:34 GMT
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