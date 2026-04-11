https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/deployment-of-new-low-orbital-broadband-communications-satellite-group-major-event---putin-1123971928.html

Deployment of New Low-Orbital Broadband Communications Satellite Group 'Major Event' - Putin

Deployment of New Low-Orbital Broadband Communications Satellite Group 'Major Event' - Putin

Sputnik International

The space industry in Russia remains confident, despite the accumulated problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-04-11T17:02+0000

2026-04-11T17:02+0000

2026-04-11T17:02+0000

russia

vladimir putin

yuri gagarin

roscosmos

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"First of all, I want to congratulate you and all our cosmonauts, as well as everyone who has been or is involved in space activities, on this holiday. This year, we are also celebrating the 65th anniversary of Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin's flight," said Putin.The previous such meeting between the Russian leader and the head of Roscosmos took place at the end of March 2025, immediately after Bakhanov's appointment to the position. During the conversation, he informed Putin about the company’s plans and his previous work at the Russian Ministry of Transport.Every year on April 12, Russia celebrates Cosmonautics Day. This holiday was established by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR in honor of the first human spaceflight, made by Yuri Gagarin aboard the Vostok spacecraft on April 12, 1961.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russia-launches-2-satellites-into-orbit-to-build-3d-earth-model---roscosmos-1123378379.html

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space industry in russia remains confident, russian president vladimir putin