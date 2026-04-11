https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/ukraine-loses-over-345-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-day---mod-1123970897.html

Ukraine Loses Over 345 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 345 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-04-11T09:51+0000

2026-04-11T09:51+0000

2026-04-11T09:51+0000

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"The losses suffered by Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 345 soldiers, five armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement. Over 180 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 285 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 160 by the Yug (South) battlegroup, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russian aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery forces inflicted damage on Ukraine's industrial, energy and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces enterprises, as well as on storage areas of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed surface vehicles and on temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas.Russian air defenses shot down 259 Ukrainian drones and 12 guided aerial bombs in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/russian-forces-liberate-dibrova-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1123967234.html

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