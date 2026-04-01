https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/liberation-of-lpr-marks-shift-to-tougher-russian-demands-in-ukraine-talks---analyst-1123930398.html
Liberation of LPR Marks Shift to Tougher Russian Demands in Ukraine Talks - Analyst
Liberation of LPR Marks Shift to Tougher Russian Demands in Ukraine Talks - Analyst
Sputnik International
By liberating the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russia signals that it has lost faith in negotiations with Zelensky, who offers “nothing but empty talk and publicity stunts," military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
2026-04-01T14:27+0000
2026-04-01T14:27+0000
2026-04-01T14:27+0000
analysis
lugansk people’s republic
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
donetsk people’s republic
kherson
zaporozhye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183061_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d444f4c1790f2c82d02a827027ebea.jpg
There will be new demands from Russia now as it "extends its buffer zone further into regions still occupied by Ukrainian troops,” says Alexei Leonkov.One of the original conditions for the negotiations was Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, and Russia’s Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, yet the Zelensky regime failed to comply, he points out. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s statement that Zelensky must decide to pull out Ukrainian forces from Donbass today makes it clear that the previous preliminary agreements concerning peace negotiations “have essentially ceased to exist,” the pundit points out. Meanwhile, Ukraine and its Western backers—reeling from the disastrous fallout of the US war on Iran—find themselves at their weakest. With favorable weather drying the ground, Russian offensives can now push beyond main roads, enabling flanking maneuvers and deeper breakthroughs into enemy lines, the expert explains. The liberation of the LPR serves as a good incentive for the Russian Armed Forces to push westward until the two main tasks of the Special Military Operation - demilitarization and denazification - are fulfilled, believes the expert, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russian-forces-take-full-control-of-lugansk-peoples-republic---defense-ministry-1123928462.html
ukraine
kherson
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183061_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5986f863a28364430497298c72f259e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia liberates lugansk people’s republic, russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation of lugansk people's republic, lpr
russia liberates lugansk people’s republic, russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation of lugansk people's republic, lpr
Liberation of LPR Marks Shift to Tougher Russian Demands in Ukraine Talks - Analyst
By liberating the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russia is signaling that it has lost faith in negotiations with Zelensky, who offers “nothing but empty talk and publicity stunts," military analyst Alexei Leonkov, editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland, tells Sputnik.
There will be new demands from Russia now as it "extends its buffer zone further into regions still occupied by Ukrainian troops,” says Alexei Leonkov.
One of the original conditions for the negotiations
was Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, and Russia’s Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, yet the Zelensky regime failed to comply, he points out.
“Russia drove Ukraine’s troops out by force, inflicting heavy losses in the process,” says the analyst.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s statement that Zelensky must decide to pull out Ukrainian forces from Donbass
today makes it clear that the previous preliminary agreements concerning peace negotiations “have essentially ceased to exist,” the pundit points out.
Meanwhile, Ukraine and its Western backers—reeling from the disastrous fallout of the US war on Iran
—find themselves at their weakest.
With favorable weather drying the ground, Russian offensives can now push beyond main roads, enabling flanking maneuvers and deeper breakthroughs into enemy lines, the expert explains.
“This is an opportune moment to break the backbone of the Ukrainian militants,” Leonkov says.
The liberation of the LPR
serves as a good incentive for the Russian Armed Forces to push westward until the two main tasks of the Special Military Operation - demilitarization and denazification - are fulfilled, believes the expert, adding:
“With the enemy unwilling to surrender and Western backers speculating that Ukraine can hold for 2–3 more years, our forces will keep pressing forward to shatter that illusion.”