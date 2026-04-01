https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/liberation-of-lpr-marks-shift-to-tougher-russian-demands-in-ukraine-talks---analyst-1123930398.html

Liberation of LPR Marks Shift to Tougher Russian Demands in Ukraine Talks - Analyst

Liberation of LPR Marks Shift to Tougher Russian Demands in Ukraine Talks - Analyst

Sputnik International

By liberating the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russia signals that it has lost faith in negotiations with Zelensky, who offers “nothing but empty talk and publicity stunts," military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.

2026-04-01T14:27+0000

2026-04-01T14:27+0000

2026-04-01T14:27+0000

analysis

lugansk people’s republic

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

donetsk people’s republic

kherson

zaporozhye

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There will be new demands from Russia now as it "extends its buffer zone further into regions still occupied by Ukrainian troops,” says Alexei Leonkov.One of the original conditions for the negotiations was Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, and Russia’s Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, yet the Zelensky regime failed to comply, he points out. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s statement that Zelensky must decide to pull out Ukrainian forces from Donbass today makes it clear that the previous preliminary agreements concerning peace negotiations “have essentially ceased to exist,” the pundit points out. Meanwhile, Ukraine and its Western backers—reeling from the disastrous fallout of the US war on Iran—find themselves at their weakest. With favorable weather drying the ground, Russian offensives can now push beyond main roads, enabling flanking maneuvers and deeper breakthroughs into enemy lines, the expert explains. The liberation of the LPR serves as a good incentive for the Russian Armed Forces to push westward until the two main tasks of the Special Military Operation - demilitarization and denazification - are fulfilled, believes the expert, adding:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russian-forces-take-full-control-of-lugansk-peoples-republic---defense-ministry-1123928462.html

ukraine

kherson

zaporozhye

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russia liberates lugansk people’s republic, russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation of lugansk people's republic, lpr