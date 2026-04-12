https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/hungarys-orban-expects-ukraine-to-reopen-druzhba-oil-pipeline-immediately-after-elections-1123973642.html

Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections

Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he expected Ukraine to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline immediately after the Hungarian parliamentary elections.

2026-04-12T08:16+0000

2026-04-12T08:16+0000

2026-04-12T08:16+0000

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"We will win the elections, and the Ukrainians will reopen it the next morning," he said in response to a question from Sputnik. Hungarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect all members of the national parliament. Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine over the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. The government in Kiev halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia in January, in what Hungary called an act of blackmail.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html

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hungary's orban, druzhba oil pipeline, ukraine to resume oil flow through the druzhba pipeline