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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/hungarys-orban-expects-ukraine-to-reopen-druzhba-oil-pipeline-immediately-after-elections-1123973642.html
Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections
Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he expected Ukraine to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline immediately after the Hungarian parliamentary elections.
2026-04-12T08:16+0000
2026-04-12T08:16+0000
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"We will win the elections, and the Ukrainians will reopen it the next morning," he said in response to a question from Sputnik. Hungarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect all members of the national parliament. Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine over the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. The government in Kiev halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia in January, in what Hungary called an act of blackmail.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html
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hungary's orban, druzhba oil pipeline, ukraine to resume oil flow through the druzhba pipeline
hungary's orban, druzhba oil pipeline, ukraine to resume oil flow through the druzhba pipeline

Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections

08:16 GMT 12.04.2026
© Sputnik / Yuryi AbramochkinRussia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo
Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he expected Ukraine to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline immediately after the Hungarian parliamentary elections.
"We will win the elections, and the Ukrainians will reopen it the next morning," he said in response to a question from Sputnik.
Hungarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect all members of the national parliament.
Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine over the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. The government in Kiev halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia in January, in what Hungary called an act of blackmail.
The logo of the Druzhba oil pipeline outside the town of Mozyr, Gomel Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
World
Hungary to Stop Vital Supplies for Ukraine Unless Druzhba Oil Transit Revived - Orban
6 March, 07:30 GMT
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