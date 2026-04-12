https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/hungarys-orban-expects-ukraine-to-reopen-druzhba-oil-pipeline-immediately-after-elections-1123973642.html
Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections
Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he expected Ukraine to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline immediately after the Hungarian parliamentary elections.
2026-04-12T08:16+0000
2026-04-12T08:16+0000
2026-04-12T08:16+0000
world
viktor orban
hungary
ukraine
kiev
druzhba pipeline
russian oil shipments
oil
oil exports
oil pipeline
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121437119_0:449:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22314b33d6d3c8f32921c088046cc1d.jpg
"We will win the elections, and the Ukrainians will reopen it the next morning," he said in response to a question from Sputnik. Hungarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect all members of the national parliament. Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine over the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. The government in Kiev halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia in January, in what Hungary called an act of blackmail.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html
hungary
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121437119_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_183d2390226b15ee9955069538f3e35f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungary's orban, druzhba oil pipeline, ukraine to resume oil flow through the druzhba pipeline
hungary's orban, druzhba oil pipeline, ukraine to resume oil flow through the druzhba pipeline
Hungary's Orban Expects Ukraine to Reopen Druzhba Oil Pipeline Immediately After Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he expected Ukraine to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline immediately after the Hungarian parliamentary elections.
"We will win the elections, and the Ukrainians will reopen it the next morning," he said in response to a question from Sputnik.
Hungarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect all members of the national parliament.
Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine over the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline
. The government in Kiev halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia in January, in what Hungary called an act of blackmail.