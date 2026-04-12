https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/kremlin-spokesman-says-too-early-to-speak-about-nato-collapse-1123974791.html

Kremlin Spokesman Says Too Early to Speak About NATO Collapse

Kremlin Spokesman Says Too Early to Speak About NATO Collapse

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview out on Sunday that he does not believe that a NATO collapse was likely despite differences between the United States and its European allies.

2026-04-12T11:07+0000

2026-04-12T11:07+0000

2026-04-12T11:07+0000

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dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

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ukraine

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"I do not think one can speak of the alliance's collapse. Because, one way or another, the European component will grow," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Peskov said that it would be "reckless and short-sighted" to underestimate NATO's might and suggested that the changing world would force the military alliance to transform accordingly. He did not rule out that Europe would eventually create a military alliance of its own. Russian President Vladimir Putin's Easter ceasefire was a humanitarian gesture on his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.An Easter ceasefire was declared last year only to be repeatedly broken by the Ukrainian military, Peskov said.Russia and Ukraine are locked in a dispute over a few square kilometers, Peskov said.He spoke after US Vice President JD Vance said this week that the two countries were haggling over "a few square kilometers of territory in one direction or another."Negotiations on the Ukrainian peace have been put on hold by the United States for now, and Moscow understands the US' current engagement, Peskov said."For now, this track is on pause. We understand the workload of our US counterparts," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.The presidential spokesperson said that the negotiating process was expected to be "very complicated, meticulous and slow," with a lot of back-and-forth with the Ukrainian side.Russia will continue the special military operation after the Easter ceasefire ends, until Volodymyr Zelensky finds the courage to reach a peace deal, Peskov said.Russia wants lasting peace, which could be achieved as early as today if Volodymyr Zelensky makes the necessary and well-known decisions, Peskov added."We want a lasting peace. A lasting peace can be achieved once we secure our interests and achieve the goals we set from the very beginning. This can be done literally ‘today.’ But Zelensky must make those well-known decisions," he said.As soon as those decisions are made, everything will "return to a peaceful course," the spokesman said.The instructions given to Russian warships for escorting tankers cannot be made public, Dmitry Peskov said.In recent months, Russia has repeatedly faced incidents of international piracy targeting various commercial vessels linked in some way to Russian property or goods, Peskov said, adding that every country has the right to defend itself and act to protect its interests against piracy."The president [of Russia, Vladimir Putin] is paying close attention to this," he said.Russia is ready to send to Europe whatever is left once the needs of alternative markets are met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.He said that Russian gas exports have recently increased but added that the alternative markets the country has been supplying are "gluttonous."The spokesman called Europe "short-sighted" for abandoning Russian energy imports, although he conceded that European countries will find a way to import gas even if Russia does not supply it directly to the European market."That cannot be ruled out, of course. There are so many gas liquefaction facilities on the European continent and in the Middle East that this process, this spot market, lives like a living organism," Peskov said.He added that there are not many energy sources in the world, and they can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/russias-relations-with-european-countries-in-crisis-not-at-moscows-fault---putin-1123906221.html

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kremlin spokesman, nato collapse, differences between the united states and its european allies, nato collapse, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov