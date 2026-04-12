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Putin Holds Phone Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Putin Holds Phone Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized Russia's readiness to assist in finding a political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, the Kremlin's press service reported.
2026-04-12T12:22+0000
2026-04-12T12:22+0000
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What the Kremlin has said about the conversation:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/putin-holds-call-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-1123780848.html
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iranian president pezeshkian, russian president vladimir putin, assist in finding a political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict surrounding iran
iranian president pezeshkian, russian president vladimir putin, assist in finding a political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict surrounding iran

Putin Holds Phone Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian

12:22 GMT 12.04.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized Russia's readiness to assist in finding a political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, the Kremlin's press service reported.
What the Kremlin has said about the conversation:
Pezeshkian assessed the Iran-US talks that took place in Islamabad
Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's principled stance and thanked him for humanitarian aid
Pezeshkian congratulated Putin and all Orthodox Christians of Russia on Easter
Putin and Pezeshkian confirmed their mutual commitment to further comprehensively strengthening good-neighborly Russian-Iranian relations
SCO Summit 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
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Putin Holds Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian
6 March, 23:55 GMT
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