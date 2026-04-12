https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/putin-holds-phone-call-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-1123975776.html

Putin Holds Phone Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian

Putin Holds Phone Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized Russia's readiness to assist in finding a political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, the Kremlin's press service reported.

2026-04-12T12:22+0000

2026-04-12T12:22+0000

2026-04-12T12:22+0000

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masoud pezeshkian

iran

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What the Kremlin has said about the conversation:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/putin-holds-call-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-1123780848.html

iran

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iranian president pezeshkian, russian president vladimir putin, assist in finding a political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict surrounding iran