https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/putin-to-host-indonesian-president-in-moscow-for-talks-on-monday---kremlin-1123975668.html
Putin to Host Indonesian President in Moscow for Talks on Monday - Kremlin
Putin to Host Indonesian President in Moscow for Talks on Monday - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on April 13 with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be traveling to Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
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"On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be paying a working visit to our country," the statement read. The two leaders will discuss the current state of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership and the prospects for its deepening, as well as current international and regional issues, the Kremlin added.
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russian president vladimir putin, indonesian president prabowo subianto, traveling to moscow on a working visit
russian president vladimir putin, indonesian president prabowo subianto, traveling to moscow on a working visit
Putin to Host Indonesian President in Moscow for Talks on Monday - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on April 13 with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be traveling to Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be paying a working visit to our country," the statement read.
The two leaders will discuss the current state of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership
and the prospects for its deepening, as well as current international and regional issues, the Kremlin added.