International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/putin-to-host-indonesian-president-in-moscow-for-talks-on-monday---kremlin-1123975668.html
Putin to Host Indonesian President in Moscow for Talks on Monday - Kremlin
Putin to Host Indonesian President in Moscow for Talks on Monday - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on April 13 with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be traveling to Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
2026-04-12T12:18+0000
2026-04-12T12:18+0000
world
vladimir putin
prabowo subianto
moscow
indonesia
kremlin
russia
visit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122289349_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_f4cf1075c7764de1d50d1c50c283490e.jpg
"On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be paying a working visit to our country," the statement read. The two leaders will discuss the current state of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership and the prospects for its deepening, as well as current international and regional issues, the Kremlin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/indonesia-discussing-oil-purchases-with-russia---energy-minister-1123838553.html
moscow
indonesia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122289349_133:0:2862:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d2bf036d7ab13a1f62adb032b869b21e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, indonesian president prabowo subianto, traveling to moscow on a working visit
russian president vladimir putin, indonesian president prabowo subianto, traveling to moscow on a working visit

Putin to Host Indonesian President in Moscow for Talks on Monday - Kremlin

12:18 GMT 12.04.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankIndonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on April 13 with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be traveling to Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be paying a working visit to our country," the statement read.
The two leaders will discuss the current state of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership and the prospects for its deepening, as well as current international and regional issues, the Kremlin added.
An oil pumpjack in Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
World
Indonesia Discussing Oil Purchases With Russia - Energy Minister
17 March, 11:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала