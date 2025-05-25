International
Indonesian Lawmaker Praises Russia's Energy Technologies
Russia's breakthroughs in nuclear power plant and renewable energy development serves as an example for Indonesia, the deputy speaker of the Indonesian parliament, Eddy Soeparno, said on Saturday.
"With the development of nuclear energy, Russia has demonstrated its breakthroughs in renewable energy sources worldwide, and this serves as an example for Indonesia to develop similar technologies," Soeparno was quoted as saying on the parliament's website. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has developed small modular reactors that have stood the test of time, the lawmaker added. Soeparno expressed his hope that Indonesia and Russia would cooperate in the development of nuclear power plants.
04:38 GMT 25.05.2025
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Russia's breakthroughs in nuclear power plant and renewable energy development serves as an example for Indonesia, the deputy speaker of the Indonesian parliament, Eddy Soeparno, said on Saturday.
"With the development of nuclear energy, Russia has demonstrated its breakthroughs in renewable energy sources worldwide, and this serves as an example for Indonesia to develop similar technologies," Soeparno was quoted as saying on the parliament's website.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has developed small modular reactors that have stood the test of time, the lawmaker added.
Soeparno expressed his hope that Indonesia and Russia would cooperate in the development of nuclear power plants.
