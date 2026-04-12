https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/turnout-in-hungarian-parliamentary-polls-up-to-record-74---election-office-1123977778.html

Turnout in Hungarian Parliamentary Polls Up to Record 74% - Election Office

Turnout in Hungarian Parliamentary Polls Up to Record 74% - Election Office

Sputnik International

Hungary's National Election Office reported a record high turnout of 74.23% in the parliamentary polls on Sunday.

2026-04-12T16:01+0000

2026-04-12T16:01+0000

2026-04-12T16:01+0000

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As of 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the turnout has passed 5.5 million. It stood at 62.92% at this time during the 2022 elections. All 199 seats are at stake in the parliamentary race. The seats are allocated in two ways: 106 seats are allocated through a first-past-the-post system in single-member constituencies, and 93 are allocated proportionally based on party lists. Over 8.12 million Hungarian citizens, both in the country and abroad, are eligible to vote, the National Election Office said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party and its junior coalition partner, the Christian Democratic People's Party, are competing against the Tisza Party, which aims for closer cooperation with the European Union and NATO. Other parties running in the election include the right-wing Our Homeland Party, the left-wing Democratic Coalition, and the satirical Two-Tailed Dog Party. To enter parliament, a party must receive at least 5% of the vote on the party list.

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hungary's national election office, parliamentary polls, record high turnout