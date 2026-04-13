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EU's Military Buildup Signals It Prepares for Large-Scale War Against Russia - Russian Envoy to UN
EU's Military Buildup Signals It Prepares for Large-Scale War Against Russia - Russian Envoy to UN
Sputnik International
Increased military preparations of the European Union make it obvious that it is getting ready for a major war against Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.
2026-04-13T16:32+0000
2026-04-13T16:32+0000
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"These large-scale military preparations leave no doubt about the fact that Europe is seriously being engaged in preparations for large-scale war against the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting focused on cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union. Russia warns it would have to respond reciprocally to this, he stressed. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling this "deterrence of Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously emphasized that Western politicians regularly frighten their peoples with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
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large-scale war against russia, european union make it obvious, major war against russia
large-scale war against russia, european union make it obvious, major war against russia

EU's Military Buildup Signals It Prepares for Large-Scale War Against Russia - Russian Envoy to UN

16:32 GMT 13.04.2026
© Sputnik / Nancy Siesel / Go to the mediabankRussia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Increased military preparations of the European Union make it obvious that it is getting ready for a major war against Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.
"These large-scale military preparations leave no doubt about the fact that Europe is seriously being engaged in preparations for large-scale war against the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting focused on cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union.
Russia warns it would have to respond reciprocally to this, he stressed.
"Instead of engaging in dialogue and good faith, building shared security architecture in Europe, which the Russian Federation proposed on multiple occasions, instead of that, the European countries have been cultivating Russophobic sentiment in Ukraine, inciting it to engage in war with Russia with no qualms about the plights and lives of ordinary people," Nabenzia added.
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling this "deterrence of Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously emphasized that Western politicians regularly frighten their peoples with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
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