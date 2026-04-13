https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/eus-military-buildup-signals-it-prepares-for-large-scale-war-against-russia---russian-envoy-to-un-1123982767.html

EU's Military Buildup Signals It Prepares for Large-Scale War Against Russia - Russian Envoy to UN

EU's Military Buildup Signals It Prepares for Large-Scale War Against Russia - Russian Envoy to UN

Sputnik International

Increased military preparations of the European Union make it obvious that it is getting ready for a major war against Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

2026-04-13T16:32+0000

2026-04-13T16:32+0000

2026-04-13T16:32+0000

world

russia

vassily nebenzia

russian federation

ukraine

european union (eu)

un security council (unsc)

war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096602300_0:117:1944:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6d18514164ea7980a883fdb23e0416.jpg

"These large-scale military preparations leave no doubt about the fact that Europe is seriously being engaged in preparations for large-scale war against the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting focused on cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union. Russia warns it would have to respond reciprocally to this, he stressed. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling this "deterrence of Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously emphasized that Western politicians regularly frighten their peoples with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/russias-relations-with-european-countries-in-crisis-not-at-moscows-fault---putin-1123906221.html

russia

russian federation

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

large-scale war against russia, european union make it obvious, major war against russia