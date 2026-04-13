https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/lavrov-to-visit-china-on-april-14-15-to-discuss-ukraine-mideast---russian-mfa-1123978817.html
Lavrov to Visit China on April 14-15 to Discuss Ukraine, Mideast - Russian MFA
Lavrov to Visit China on April 14-15 to Discuss Ukraine, Mideast - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to China on April 14-15, where he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on a number of issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
2026-04-13T07:23+0000
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2026-04-13T08:28+0000
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"On April 14-15, the official visit of Russian oferign Miinster Sergey Lavrov to China will take place, within the framework of which negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are planned," the ministry said in a statement. The ministers will discuss a wide range of topics of bilateral cooperation and a number of international issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East.
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lavrov to visit china, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, situation in ukraine and the middle east
lavrov to visit china, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, situation in ukraine and the middle east
Lavrov to Visit China on April 14-15 to Discuss Ukraine, Mideast - Russian MFA
07:23 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 08:28 GMT 13.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to China on April 14-15, where he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on a number of issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On April 14-15, the official visit of Russian oferign Miinster Sergey Lavrov to China will take place, within the framework of which negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are planned," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministers will discuss a wide range of topics of bilateral cooperation and a number of international issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East
.