https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-says-us-needs-to-reassess-relations-with-nato-after-lack-of-support-against-iran-1123978277.html
Trump Says US Needs to Reassess Relations With NATO After Lack of Support Against Iran
Trump Says US Needs to Reassess Relations With NATO After Lack of Support Against Iran
Sputnik International
The United States needs to reassess its relations with NATO after the alliance failed to support Washington in its military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-04-13T03:37+0000
2026-04-13T03:37+0000
2026-04-13T04:39+0000
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"Now we have to reexamine NATO, because they weren't there for us," Trump told Fox News. The US leader added he was confident that the US NATO allies would not assist Washington when needed in the future, either.The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/us-abandoning-nato--foreseeable-future-or-just-tickle-for-europes-nerves-1123968319.html
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Trump Says US Needs to Reassess Relations With NATO After Lack of Support Against Iran
03:37 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 13.04.2026)
The United States needs to reassess its relations with NATO after the alliance failed to support Washington in its military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said.
"Now we have to reexamine NATO, because they weren't there for us," Trump told Fox News.
The US leader added he was confident that the US NATO allies would not assist Washington when needed in the future, either.
The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island
.