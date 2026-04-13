https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-says-us-needs-to-reassess-relations-with-nato-after-lack-of-support-against-iran-1123978277.html

Trump Says US Needs to Reassess Relations With NATO After Lack of Support Against Iran

Trump Says US Needs to Reassess Relations With NATO After Lack of Support Against Iran

Sputnik International

The United States needs to reassess its relations with NATO after the alliance failed to support Washington in its military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

2026-04-13T03:37+0000

2026-04-13T03:37+0000

2026-04-13T04:39+0000

world

us

nato

donald trump

fox news

strait of hormuz

blockade

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1c/1123912539_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_117f321f0913c36c953b9177c1d289f3.jpg

"Now we have to reexamine NATO, because they weren't there for us," Trump told Fox News. The US leader added he was confident that the US NATO allies would not assist Washington when needed in the future, either.The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/us-abandoning-nato--foreseeable-future-or-just-tickle-for-europes-nerves-1123968319.html

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-iran war, hormuz blockade, us blockade, us-nato relations, nato-us relations,