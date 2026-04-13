https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/uss-very-foolish-double-blockade-of-hormuz-strait-makes-absolutely-no-sense-heres-why-1123981540.html

US’s 'Very Foolish' Double Blockade of Hormuz Strait Makes Absolutely No Sense: Here’s Why

US’s 'Very Foolish' Double Blockade of Hormuz Strait Makes Absolutely No Sense: Here’s Why

Sputnik International

Every step Washington has taken in the conflict with Iran to date has worsened its own strategic position, and the blockade of Iranian oil exports is no exception, says Center for Contemporary Iranian Studies director Rajab Safarov.

2026-04-13T14:10+0000

2026-04-13T14:10+0000

2026-04-13T14:10+0000

analysis

donald trump

iran

blockade

energy blockade

strait of hormuz

us

energy prices

oil prices

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"This is a very foolish move on the part of the United States. With each passing day and every step," Washington is "worsening" its own position, and that of many countries around the world for whom Hormuz is the lifeline to their economic existence, Safarov told Sputnik.Safarov doesn't rule out that President Trump is being provided poor information on conditions on the ground by underlings like Secretary Hegseth, and making statements and decisions that have "no connection to reality."The observer pointed out, for example, that Trump claimed Iran's Navy has been destroyed. But it's this same Navy that's now "ready to sink any ship that might move toward the Indian Ocean without Iran's permission.""He says that Iran's missile tech and launchers are exhausted or destroyed. But we see Iran launching more and more of its missiles - more modern, more powerful ones, etc," Safarov said.The US will ultimately be forced to fold, the observer argues, because while blocking Iranian oil exports will hurt its economy, Tehran is in a position to survive. The effects on the Gulf exporters and major energy-dependent economies in Asia and the developing world will be far more punishing. Oil prices could hit $150 by the end of the week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/us-centcom-vows-to-begin-naval-blockade-of-iran-on-april-13-1123978406.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-says-us-needs-to-reassess-relations-with-nato-after-lack-of-support-against-iran-1123978277.html

iran

strait of hormuz

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can us hormuz blockade work, who will fold first - us or iran