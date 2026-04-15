https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russia-china-oppose-western-attempts-to-maintain-hegemony--lavrov-1123989725.html
Russia, China Oppose Western Attempts to Maintain Hegemony — Lavrov
Russia, China Oppose Western Attempts to Maintain Hegemony — Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing cannot agree with Western efforts to preserve global dominance.
2026-04-15T04:58+0000
2026-04-15T04:58+0000
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“Blatant attempts by the West, both the United States and Europe, to maintain and even upgrade its hegemony… including the slave trade, colonialism… continue living… at the expense of others,” he said. Lavrov added that “neither China nor the Russian Federation, like the vast majority of countries in the world, can agree with this approach.” He also described the Middle East and the Persian Gulf as “a crisis knot that will be very difficult to untie,” warning that attempts “to simply cut it” are unlikely to succeed.He added that Russia and China reviewed efforts to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation in a way that protects it from “sanctions” and other “illegal methods, coercion, blackmail, dictation.” Lavrov is on an official visit to China on April 14–15. On April 14, he held a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that lasted more than four hours and covered a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations and international developments.
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Russia, China Oppose Western Attempts to Maintain Hegemony — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing cannot agree with Western efforts to preserve global dominance.
“Blatant attempts by the West, both the United States and Europe, to maintain and even upgrade its hegemony… including the slave trade, colonialism… continue living… at the expense of others,” he said.
Lavrov added that “neither China nor the Russian Federation, like the vast majority of countries in the world, can agree with this approach.”
He also described the Middle East and the Persian Gulf as “a crisis knot that will be very difficult to untie,”
warning that attempts “to simply cut it” are unlikely to succeed.
“The international situation… is now being aggravated by the actions of our Western colleagues” in regions including Ukraine, Latin America and the Strait of Hormuz, Lavrov said.
He added that Russia and China reviewed efforts to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation in a way that protects it from “sanctions” and other “illegal methods, coercion, blackmail, dictation.”
Lavrov is on an official visit to China on April 14–15. On April 14, he held a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that lasted more than four hours and covered a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations and international developments.