https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russia-china-oppose-western-attempts-to-maintain-hegemony--lavrov-1123989725.html

Russia, China Oppose Western Attempts to Maintain Hegemony — Lavrov

Russia, China Oppose Western Attempts to Maintain Hegemony — Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing cannot agree with Western efforts to preserve global dominance.

2026-04-15T04:58+0000

2026-04-15T04:58+0000

2026-04-15T04:58+0000

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“Blatant attempts by the West, both the United States and Europe, to maintain and even upgrade its hegemony… including the slave trade, colonialism… continue living… at the expense of others,” he said. Lavrov added that “neither China nor the Russian Federation, like the vast majority of countries in the world, can agree with this approach.” He also described the Middle East and the Persian Gulf as “a crisis knot that will be very difficult to untie,” warning that attempts “to simply cut it” are unlikely to succeed.He added that Russia and China reviewed efforts to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation in a way that protects it from “sanctions” and other “illegal methods, coercion, blackmail, dictation.” Lavrov is on an official visit to China on April 14–15. On April 14, he held a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that lasted more than four hours and covered a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations and international developments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-talks-iran-blockade-nukes-peace-negotiations-1123984316.html

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