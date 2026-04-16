https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/fatal-arrogance-doomed-us-multi-domain-operations-doctrine-in-iran-war---ex-pentagon-analyst-1123994778.html

Fatal Hubris Deep-Sixing US Multi-Domain Operations in Iran War - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Fatal Hubris Deep-Sixing US Multi-Domain Operations in Iran War - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Sputnik International

The fundamental vulnerability of the US Multi-Domain Operations doctrine is “centralization and the idea that the entire battle space can be effectively managed from the top,” retired USAF Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.

2026-04-16T05:54+0000

2026-04-16T05:54+0000

2026-04-16T06:45+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

karen kwiatkowski

iran

israel

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Kwiatkowski calls it “a kind of arrogance and an unwarranted confidence in complex data systems.”In theory, the MDO promises seamless coordination across land, air, sea, cyber, and space. In practice, it depends on perfect data.The US-Israeli side, while focused on centralized offensive operations and AI-driven targeting, tends to stifle lower-level initiative, the analyst argues.Iran, by contrast, runs a decentralized, survivable, locally repairable system relying on “well-trained and trusted operators throughout the system. Mosaic and defense driven.”The US-Israeli precision strikes (PrSM), cyberattacks, and electronic warfare (EW) failed to crush Iran’s resilience because “bombs don’t change minds,” Kwiatkowski contends, noting:The US and Israel can win battles—though we have not seen that in this war—yet still become weakened, lose initiative, and “eventually be forced to withdraw and try to evade responsibility for the many tactical, strategic, and intelligence errors they made,” concludes the former DoD analyst.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/-iran-denies-extending-ceasefire-with-us--1123991232.html

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