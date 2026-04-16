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Fatal Hubris Deep-Sixing US Multi-Domain Operations in Iran War - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Fatal Hubris Deep-Sixing US Multi-Domain Operations in Iran War - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Sputnik International
The fundamental vulnerability of the US Multi-Domain Operations doctrine is “centralization and the idea that the entire battle space can be effectively managed from the top,” retired USAF Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
2026-04-16T05:54+0000
2026-04-16T06:45+0000
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Kwiatkowski calls it “a kind of arrogance and an unwarranted confidence in complex data systems.”In theory, the MDO promises seamless coordination across land, air, sea, cyber, and space. In practice, it depends on perfect data.The US-Israeli side, while focused on centralized offensive operations and AI-driven targeting, tends to stifle lower-level initiative, the analyst argues.Iran, by contrast, runs a decentralized, survivable, locally repairable system relying on “well-trained and trusted operators throughout the system. Mosaic and defense driven.”The US-Israeli precision strikes (PrSM), cyberattacks, and electronic warfare (EW) failed to crush Iran’s resilience because “bombs don’t change minds,” Kwiatkowski contends, noting:The US and Israel can win battles—though we have not seen that in this war—yet still become weakened, lose initiative, and “eventually be forced to withdraw and try to evade responsibility for the many tactical, strategic, and intelligence errors they made,” concludes the former DoD analyst.
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vulnerability of us multi-domain operations doctrine in iran war, us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, illegal war, unauthorized war

Fatal Hubris Deep-Sixing US Multi-Domain Operations in Iran War - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

05:54 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 16.04.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo
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The fundamental vulnerability of the US Multi-Domain Operations doctrine is “centralization and the idea that the entire battle space can be effectively managed from the top,” retired USAF Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former DoD analyst, tells Sputnik.
Kwiatkowski calls it “a kind of arrogance and an unwarranted confidence in complex data systems.”
In theory, the MDO promises seamless coordination across land, air, sea, cyber, and space. In practice, it depends on perfect data.
“When the system is weakened at any point,” Kwiatkowski notes, “the rest of the system is made more vulnerable to missing, untimely, or bad data.”
The US-Israeli side, while focused on centralized offensive operations and AI-driven targeting, tends to stifle lower-level initiative, the analyst argues.
"Trust in AI for decision-making on targeting is a substitute for a strategy with clear and focused objectives,” she warns.
Iran, by contrast, runs a decentralized, survivable, locally repairable system relying on “well-trained and trusted operators throughout the system. Mosaic and defense driven.”
The US-Israeli precision strikes (PrSM), cyberattacks, and electronic warfare (EW) failed to crush Iran’s resilience because “bombs don’t change minds,” Kwiatkowski contends, noting:
“Political inconsistency and ignorance cannot convince a country defending itself against clearly illegal and unjust attacks.”
The US and Israel can win battles—though we have not seen that in this war—yet still become weakened, lose initiative, and “eventually be forced to withdraw and try to evade responsibility for the many tactical, strategic, and intelligence errors they made,” concludes the former DoD analyst.
Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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