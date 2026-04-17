https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-zybino-in-kharkov-region--1124003048.html

Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Zybino in Kharkov Region

Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Zybino in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-04-17T09:48+0000

2026-04-17T09:48+0000

2026-04-17T09:48+0000

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"Over the week, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Sever battlegroup, the village of Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov region was liberated, and over the past day, the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov region was also liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces also carried out one massive and five group strikes in a week in response to the terrorist attacks of Ukraine, the ministry added.Over the past week, Russian forces have enhanced their positions within the special military operation zone and pushed further into Ukrainian defensive lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-container-terminal-armor-parks-defense-industry-sites-1123996152.html

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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup