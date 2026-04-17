https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-zybino-in-kharkov-region--1124003048.html
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Zybino in Kharkov Region
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Zybino in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-04-17T09:48+0000
2026-04-17T09:48+0000
2026-04-17T09:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
kharkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114425496_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d52fb8b75c6278569668c85c6eb594bc.jpg
"Over the week, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Sever battlegroup, the village of Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov region was liberated, and over the past day, the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov region was also liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces also carried out one massive and five group strikes in a week in response to the terrorist attacks of Ukraine, the ministry added.Over the past week, Russian forces have enhanced their positions within the special military operation zone and pushed further into Ukrainian defensive lines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-container-terminal-armor-parks-defense-industry-sites-1123996152.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114425496_139:0:2362:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_2ee17c4c498b16421b17afbf3672f9c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Zybino in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the week, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Sever battlegroup, the village of Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov region was liberated, and over the past day, the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov region was also liberated
," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 2,090 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 1,085 in combat against Russia's Sever battlegroup
, and over 1,555 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 1,085 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 250 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian armed forces also carried out one massive and five group strikes in a week in response to the terrorist attacks of Ukraine, the ministry added.
Over the past week, Russian forces have enhanced their positions within the special military operation zone and pushed further into Ukrainian defensive lines.