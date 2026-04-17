https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/trump-hopes-lebanons-hezbollah-will-act-nicely-to-achieve-peace-1123999687.html
Trump Hopes Lebanon's Hezbollah Will Act Nicely to Achieve Peace
Trump Hopes Lebanon's Hezbollah Will Act Nicely to Achieve Peace
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah would act nicely and support the efforts to achieve peace.
2026-04-17T04:51+0000
2026-04-17T04:51+0000
2026-04-17T04:51+0000
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"I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. On Thursday, Trump announced that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 21:00 GMT to achieve peace. Trump said he would invite both leaders to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/israel-lebanon-agree-to-begin-10-day-ceasefire-on-thursday---trump-1123998972.html
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Trump Hopes Lebanon's Hezbollah Will Act Nicely to Achieve Peace
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah would act nicely and support the efforts to achieve peace.
"I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing
. Must finally have PEACE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On Thursday, Trump announced that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 21:00 GMT to achieve peace. Trump said he would invite both leaders to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.