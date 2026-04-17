https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-iran-may-conclude-deal-in-next-day-or-two---trump-1124005542.html

US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump

US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States and Iran may conclude a deal within the next day or two, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

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"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," Trump told Axios.According to Trump, the proposed deal would include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile, which he said would be recovered jointly by US and Iranian teams and transferred out of the country.Trump also claimed Iran had accepted broader US demands, including ending uranium enrichment. “They agreed to everything,” he told NewsNation when asked whether Tehran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.On maritime security, Trump said Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and was removing sea mines with US assistance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-mulls-unlocking-20bln-in-iranian-funds-in-exchange-for-enriched-uranium---reports-1124004961.html

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trump, iran, us-iran deal, donald trump, tehran, nuclear talks, enriched uranium, strait of hormuz, iran negotiations, us foreign policy, middle east, iran nuclear program, ceasefire, abbas araghchi