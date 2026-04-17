https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/us-iran-may-conclude-deal-in-next-day-or-two---trump-1124005542.html
US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump
US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States and Iran may conclude a deal within the next day or two, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
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"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," Trump told Axios.According to Trump, the proposed deal would include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile, which he said would be recovered jointly by US and Iranian teams and transferred out of the country.Trump also claimed Iran had accepted broader US demands, including ending uranium enrichment. “They agreed to everything,” he told NewsNation when asked whether Tehran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.On maritime security, Trump said Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and was removing sea mines with US assistance.
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US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump
17:00 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 17.04.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Iran may conclude a deal within the next day or two, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," Trump told Axios.
According to Trump, the proposed deal would include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile, which he said would be recovered jointly by US and Iranian teams and transferred out of the country.
"We're going to get it [enriched uranium] together. We're going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery... We'll bring it back to the United States," Trump told Reuters.
Trump also claimed Iran had accepted broader US demands, including ending uranium enrichment. “They agreed to everything,” he told NewsNation when asked whether Tehran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.
On maritime security, Trump said Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and was removing sea mines with US assistance.
“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. Trump thanked Iran for opening the strait, referring to it as the Strait of Iran.