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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump
US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump
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The United States and Iran may conclude a deal within the next day or two, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
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"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," Trump told Axios.According to Trump, the proposed deal would include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile, which he said would be recovered jointly by US and Iranian teams and transferred out of the country.Trump also claimed Iran had accepted broader US demands, including ending uranium enrichment. “They agreed to everything,” he told NewsNation when asked whether Tehran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.On maritime security, Trump said Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and was removing sea mines with US assistance.
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US, Iran May Conclude Deal in Next Day or Two - Trump

17:00 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 17.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Iran may conclude a deal within the next day or two, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," Trump told Axios.
According to Trump, the proposed deal would include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile, which he said would be recovered jointly by US and Iranian teams and transferred out of the country.
"We're going to get it [enriched uranium] together. We're going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery... We'll bring it back to the United States," Trump told Reuters.
Trump also claimed Iran had accepted broader US demands, including ending uranium enrichment. “They agreed to everything,” he told NewsNation when asked whether Tehran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.
Sample of enriched uranium - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Mulls Unlocking $20Bln in Iranian Funds in Exchange for Enriched Uranium - Reports
14:43 GMT
On maritime security, Trump said Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and was removing sea mines with US assistance.

“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. Trump thanked Iran for opening the strait, referring to it as the Strait of Iran.

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