https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-partially-reopens-airspace-after-security-review-1124007511.html
Iran Partially Reopens Airspace After Security Review
Iran Partially Reopens Airspace After Security Review
Sputnik International
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the partial reopening of the country’s airspace from 7:00 a.m. on April 18, following security and safety assessments, Iranian media report.
2026-04-18T08:37+0000
2026-04-18T08:37+0000
2026-04-18T08:37+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
iran
airspace
airspace closure
international airspace
plane
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122358770_0:136:3160:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_65db04cfde47685ae358c8696d9c3bbf.jpg
International transit routes through Iran's eastern airspace have now reopened, allowing foreign flights to pass through Iranian skies, the organization's statement reads.According to officials, the decision came after reviews by the national civil-military coordination committee in the aftermath of the recent US-Israeli war against Iran.Authorities also said domestic airport operations will gradually resume depending on technical readiness in both military and civilian sectors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/saudi-arabia-to-ban-use-of-its-airspace-for-attacks-against-iran---reports-1123540679.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122358770_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d96514631b198326b28df113545f739e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran partially reopens airspace, country’s airspace, security review
iran partially reopens airspace, country’s airspace, security review
Iran Partially Reopens Airspace After Security Review
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has announced the partial reopening of the country’s airspace from 7:00 a.m. on April 18, following security and safety assessments.
International transit routes through Iran's eastern airspace have now reopened, allowing foreign flights to pass through Iranian skies, the organization's statement reads.
According to officials, the decision came after reviews by the national civil-military coordination committee in the aftermath of the recent US-Israeli war against Iran
.
Authorities also said domestic airport operations will gradually resume depending on technical readiness in both military and civilian sectors.