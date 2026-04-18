https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-partially-reopens-airspace-after-security-review-1124007511.html

Iran Partially Reopens Airspace After Security Review

Iran Partially Reopens Airspace After Security Review

Sputnik International

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the partial reopening of the country’s airspace from 7:00 a.m. on April 18, following security and safety assessments, Iranian media report.

2026-04-18T08:37+0000

2026-04-18T08:37+0000

2026-04-18T08:37+0000

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International transit routes through Iran's eastern airspace have now reopened, allowing foreign flights to pass through Iranian skies, the organization's statement reads.According to officials, the decision came after reviews by the national civil-military coordination committee in the aftermath of the recent US-Israeli war against Iran.Authorities also said domestic airport operations will gradually resume depending on technical readiness in both military and civilian sectors.

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iran partially reopens airspace, country’s airspace, security review