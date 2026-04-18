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Iran Rejects US Claims on Hormuz, Calls Them 'All False'
Iran Rejects US Claims on Hormuz, Calls Them 'All False'
Sputnik International
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the US president made “seven claims in one hour, all of which are false.”
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He said Washington “did not win the war with these lies” and “will not succeed in the negotiations either.”Ghalibaf warned that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz “will not remain open,” adding that passage will take place only along a “designated route” and with “Iran’s permission.” He stressed that the status of the strait is determined “by the field, not social networks,” dismissing what he described as US narrative efforts.Ghalibaf added that “media warfare and public opinion engineering” are part of the conflict, but said the Iranian nation “will not be influenced by these tricks.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/moscow-calls-us-measures-to-impose-naval-blockade-on-strait-of-hormuz-unilateral-illegal-1123998792.html
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Iran Rejects US Claims on Hormuz, Calls Them 'All False'

05:02 GMT 18.04.2026
© Photo hosting agency brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankMohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the US president made “seven claims in one hour, all of which are false.”
He said Washington “did not win the war with these lies” and “will not succeed in the negotiations either.”
Ghalibaf warned that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz “will not remain open,” adding that passage will take place only along a “designated route” and with “Iran’s permission.”
He stressed that the status of the strait is determined “by the field, not social networks,” dismissing what he described as US narrative efforts.
Ghalibaf added that “media warfare and public opinion engineering” are part of the conflict, but said the Iranian nation “will not be influenced by these tricks.”
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
World
Moscow Calls US Measures to Impose Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz Unilateral, Illegal
16 April, 15:34 GMT
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