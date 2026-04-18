https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iran-rejects-us-claims-on-hormuz-calls-them-all-false-1124006476.html

Iran Rejects US Claims on Hormuz, Calls Them 'All False'

Iran Rejects US Claims on Hormuz, Calls Them 'All False'

Sputnik International

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the US president made “seven claims in one hour, all of which are false.”

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He said Washington “did not win the war with these lies” and “will not succeed in the negotiations either.”Ghalibaf warned that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz “will not remain open,” adding that passage will take place only along a “designated route” and with “Iran’s permission.” He stressed that the status of the strait is determined “by the field, not social networks,” dismissing what he described as US narrative efforts.Ghalibaf added that “media warfare and public opinion engineering” are part of the conflict, but said the Iranian nation “will not be influenced by these tricks.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/moscow-calls-us-measures-to-impose-naval-blockade-on-strait-of-hormuz-unilateral-illegal-1123998792.html

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naval blockade, us blockade, hormuz blockade, us blockade, oil trade, ceasefire violation, oil trade, trade flow, chokepoint, strangle global economy