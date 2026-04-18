https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-there-will-be-no-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-1124008755.html
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Will Be No Blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Will Be No Blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
The Strait of Hormuz is open for merchant shipping, with possible technical restrictions due to mines, but there is no blockade and there will not be one, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has said.
2026-04-18T10:13+0000
2026-04-18T10:13+0000
2026-04-18T10:13+0000
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"There is no uncertainty for us on this issue. I cannot speak for the other side, whose policy may be aimed at confusing everyone. The Strait of Hormuz is open for the passage of commercial ships. Of course, this applies to the period after the ceasefire. There may be a number of technical restrictions due to mines and security issues," Khatibzadeh said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster. There is no blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, he added. Earlier on Saturday, Iran's army command announced that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade. On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-armed-forces-restore-military-control-over-strait-of-hormuz---command-1124008060.html
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iranian deputy foreign minister, iranian deputy foreign minister saeed khatibzadeh, no blockade, strait of hormuz
iranian deputy foreign minister, iranian deputy foreign minister saeed khatibzadeh, no blockade, strait of hormuz
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Will Be No Blockade of Strait of Hormuz
ANTALYA, Turkey (Sputnik) - The Strait of Hormuz is open for merchant shipping, with possible technical restrictions due to mines, but there is no blockade and there will not be one, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has said.
"There is no uncertainty for us on this issue. I cannot speak for the other side, whose policy may be aimed at confusing everyone. The Strait of Hormuz is open for the passage of commercial ships. Of course, this applies to the period after the ceasefire. There may be a number of technical restrictions due to mines and security issues," Khatibzadeh said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.
There is no blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, he added.
"I will tell you even more - there will be no such blockade," the minister said.
Earlier on Saturday, Iran's army command announced that the Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade.
On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz
is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized.