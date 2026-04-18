https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-armed-forces-restore-military-control-over-strait-of-hormuz---command-1124008060.html

Iranian Armed Forces Restore Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz - Command

Iranian Armed Forces Restore Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz - Command

Sputnik International

The Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Saturday.

2026-04-18T08:33+0000

2026-04-18T08:33+0000

2026-04-18T08:33+0000

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"Unfortunately, the US … continues to engage in piracy, calling it a blockade. For this reason, control over the Strait of Hormuz has been restored, this strategic strait is under the command and strong control of the armed forces," the spokesman was quoted as saying by Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized, adding that most of the points are already negotiated.The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command said that under "new order" for navigation in the strait civilian vessels may only navigate along a designated route.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html

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iranian armed forces, military control, strait of hormuz, us blockade