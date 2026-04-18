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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/iranian-armed-forces-restore-military-control-over-strait-of-hormuz---command-1124008060.html
Iranian Armed Forces Restore Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz - Command
Iranian Armed Forces Restore Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz - Command
Sputnik International
The Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Saturday.
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"Unfortunately, the US … continues to engage in piracy, calling it a blockade. For this reason, control over the Strait of Hormuz has been restored, this strategic strait is under the command and strong control of the armed forces," the spokesman was quoted as saying by Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized, adding that most of the points are already negotiated.The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command said that under "new order" for navigation in the strait civilian vessels may only navigate along a designated route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html
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Iranian Armed Forces Restore Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz - Command

08:33 GMT 18.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have restored military control over the Strait of Hormuz due to the US blockade, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, the US … continues to engage in piracy, calling it a blockade. For this reason, control over the Strait of Hormuz has been restored, this strategic strait is under the command and strong control of the armed forces," the spokesman was quoted as saying by Iran's state-run IRIB broadcaster.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized, adding that most of the points are already negotiated.
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command said that under "new order" for navigation in the strait civilian vessels may only navigate along a designated route.
Судно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit
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