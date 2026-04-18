https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/russias-rosatom-ready-to-transfer-enriched-uranium-from-iran--ceo-1124009171.html

Russia's Rosatom Ready to Transfer Enriched Uranium From Iran – CEO

Russia's Rosatom Ready to Transfer Enriched Uranium From Iran – CEO

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful issue during talks between the United States and Iran, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.

2026-04-18T14:28+0000

2026-04-18T14:28+0000

2026-04-18T14:28+0000

world

alexei likhachev

donald trump

iran

russia

rosatom

washington

enriched uranium

uranium

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington plans to recover enriched uranium from Iran jointly with Tehran and bring it back to the United States. Likhachev added that the Rosatom is closely monitoring the progress of the US-Iran talks, as well as statements by the US president, as Trump's accusation that Iran was supposed to obtain nuclear weapons within two weeks, became main reason to launch military operation against Iran. "In any case, we will welcome any agreements between the conflict sides that will lead to the cessation of armed confrontation," Likhachev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/rosatom-did-everything-to-build-new-reactors-at-iranian-nuclear-plant--ceo-1123947701.html

iran

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's rosatom, ceo alexey likhachev, enriched uranium from iran, ready to assist in transferring