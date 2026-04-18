https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/russias-rosatom-ready-to-transfer-enriched-uranium-from-iran--ceo-1124009171.html
Russia's Rosatom Ready to Transfer Enriched Uranium From Iran – CEO
Russia's Rosatom Ready to Transfer Enriched Uranium From Iran – CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful issue during talks between the United States and Iran, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
2026-04-18T14:28+0000
2026-04-18T14:28+0000
2026-04-18T14:28+0000
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington plans to recover enriched uranium from Iran jointly with Tehran and bring it back to the United States. Likhachev added that the Rosatom is closely monitoring the progress of the US-Iran talks, as well as statements by the US president, as Trump's accusation that Iran was supposed to obtain nuclear weapons within two weeks, became main reason to launch military operation against Iran. "In any case, we will welcome any agreements between the conflict sides that will lead to the cessation of armed confrontation," Likhachev said.
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russia's rosatom, ceo alexey likhachev, enriched uranium from iran, ready to assist in transferring
russia's rosatom, ceo alexey likhachev, enriched uranium from iran, ready to assist in transferring
Russia's Rosatom Ready to Transfer Enriched Uranium From Iran – CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful issue during talks between the United States and Iran, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington plans to recover enriched uranium from Iran jointly with Tehran and bring it back to the United States.
"During the [US-Iran] negotiations the issue of removing Iranian enriched uranium continues to remain a key and painful question … And here only Russia has positive experience of cooperation with Iran. In 2015, at the request from Iran, we already transported enriched uranium from Iran. We are ready to assist with this issue today as well," Likhachev told the Strana Rosatom newspaper.
Likhachev added that the Rosatom
is closely monitoring the progress of the US-Iran talks, as well as statements by the US president, as Trump's accusation that Iran was supposed to obtain nuclear weapons within two weeks, became main reason to launch military operation against Iran.
"In any case, we will welcome any agreements between the conflict sides that will lead to the cessation of armed confrontation," Likhachev said.