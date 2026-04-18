https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-had-plans-to-take-control-over-iranian-oil-while-preparing-attack---lavrov-1124008612.html

US Had Plans to Take Control Over Iranian Oil While Preparing Attack - Lavrov

US Had Plans to Take Control Over Iranian Oil While Preparing Attack - Lavrov

Sputnik International

One of the goals of the US operation in Iran was to control the oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

2026-04-18T10:08+0000

2026-04-18T10:08+0000

2026-04-18T11:13+0000

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"I do not think there really were plans to destroy civilization. I think it is just a figure of speech. But the plans were to control the oil that passes through the Persian Gulf, through the Strait of Hormuz," Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.The Palestinian problem and the situation in Syria should not be forgotten amid the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Lavrov saidd.There is no one-sided dependence in Russia-China relations, and trade and energy ties are balanced, Lavrov said."Beyond energy and the oil and gas [industries], we have very developed cooperation with China in nuclear energy, other high technologies, space, and much, much more. So I do not see any one-sided dependence here," Lavrov said.Russia is interested in energy supplies to China, Lavrov added.Moscow has a lot of disagreements with the current US administration regarding bilateral issues and sanctions, Sergey Lavrov said.It is time to have a conversation with the United States about how Americans see the future of economic relations with Russia, Lavrov added.It's hardly possible to imagine France and the UK taking a constructive approach towards Russia right now, Lavrov said."It's hardly possible to expect our French and British colleagues to take a reasonable approach right now. In their speeches and public statements - at least the current ones, those in power in Paris, London, Berlin, and Brussels - they've placed themselves in positions from which they cannot retreat without a complete loss of face. Without a complete loss of the trust of their voters. Without exposing themselves as completely unconcerned about the future of their countries," Lavrov said.Sergey Lavrov said that NATO is currently not in the best shape, stressing that Russia does not interfere in the alliance's internal affairs.Lavrov said that elements of Nazi ideology are re-emerging in some European countries, such as Germany and Finland."It is no coincidence that the countries most actively supporting Ukraine today are those where Nazism is openly being revived. This includes, unfortunately, countries such as Germany and Finland. And the UK has never been far removed from the philosophy of Nazism," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-says-us-needs-to-reassess-relations-with-nato-after-lack-of-support-against-iran-1123978277.html

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iran

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us had plans to take control over iranian oil, us operation in iran, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov