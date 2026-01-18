https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/greater-finland-ambitions-fueled-nazi-allied-genocide-on-russian-soil--historian-1123481983.html

'Greater Finland’ Ambitions Fueled Nazi-Allied Genocide on Russian Soil – Historian

After gaining independence from Soviet Russia, Finland wasted no time turning rabidly aggressive towards it, Russian historian Professor Mikhail Myagkov tells Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/12/1123481610_0:137:3156:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_f0c514718365716dc5b1e089af0aa763.jpg

Fueling this belligerent stance was the idea of a so-called ‘Greater Finland’ – an expansionist concept that had emerged in nationalist circles prior to the revolution, says Mikhail Myagkov, who is also Scientific Director for the Russian Military Historical Society. This imaginary ‘state’ was to include all of Soviet Karelia, Estonia, the mouth of the Gulf of Finland together with Petrograd, the Kola Peninsula, and Arkhangelsk. To advance this agenda, brutal acts were perpetrated against Russians and Russian-speaking residents on Finnish territory.Finnish Offensive Against Soviet Russia (1919 - 1921)Nazi Germany - Key to ‘Greater Finland’ Dream Even during WW I, despite Finland being part of the Russian Empire, pro-German organizations operated there, and fighters were secretly recruited to serve on the German side, notes Myagkov.After the Brest-Litovsk Treaty, pro-German sentiment in Finland became virtually dominant, since many Finns saw Germany as the key to fulfilling their expansionist ambitions. After Hitler came to power, influential Finnish circles pinned their hopes on Nazi Germany, convinced it would inevitably go to war with the Soviet Union. This was seen as a golden opportunity to finally realize the dream of a “Greater Finland.”Nazi Ally Finland Complicit in Russian GenocideFinland touts its 'defensive’ stance ahead of WWII, but in reality, troops — Finnish or allied — were being massed for an attack against the USSR, says the expert.Western historiography pushes the false narrative that the Soviet Union, by signing the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, sought to occupy Finland in line with alleged ‘secret protocols’, he notes. In reality: War Prep Against USSR Finnish troops advanced into Soviet Karelia, aiming to cut off the Murmansk railway and block Lend-Lease supplies.By late 1941, the Finns reached Vyborg and approached Leningrad, trying to breach the 1939 border, but were stopped by Soviet defenses.Finland’s Chilling Legacy: Russophobia & Genocide Finland’s sordid chapter in World War II has long been hidden — but historians have been exposing the brutal history of concentration camps, slave labor, and mass killings in occupied Soviet Karelia, underscores Professor Mikhail Myagkov.Finland had its own racial theory, similar to the German one, he notes.‘The Black Book: A Brief History of Swedish and Finnish Russophobia,’ published by the Russian Military Historical Society and translated by Finnish political scientist Johan Backman, details witness accounts of atrocities committed in Petrozavodsk, where the Finns set up six concentration camps. The fate of Soviet POWs was equally tragic. A Finnish propaganda book supporting the ‘Greater Finland’ ideology – Finnlands Lebensraum (‘Finnish Living Space’) was published in 1941 in Berlin, recalls the pundit. It openly justified plans to seize all of Soviet Karelia, the Kola Peninsula including Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, and even Estonia, which they also claimed as their own. Concrete negotiations on these ambitions took place with the Nazis. When the Germans occupied the southern suburbs of Leningrad, they transferred around 90,000 Ingrian Finns to Finland “as slave labor,” says the expert. These people toiled on Finnish enterprises and in private homes, and when they returned home in 1944, they reported that the Finns treated them like cattle.

