https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/brazil-mexico-spain-voice-concern-over-cuba-crisis-call-for-relief-measures-1124010604.html
Brazil, Mexico, Spain Voice Concern Over Cuba Crisis, Call for Relief Measures
Brazil, Mexico, Spain Voice Concern Over Cuba Crisis, Call for Relief Measures
Sputnik International
Brazil, Spain and Mexico have expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Cuba and called for measures to improve it, as well as to avoid actions that worsen the living conditions of the Cubans, a joint statement published on the Spanish Foreign Ministry's website on Saturday read.
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The governments of Brazil, Mexico, and Spain expressed “great concern over the serious humanitarian crisis” affecting Cuba in a joint statement.Three countries further expressed their readiness to step up coordinated humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting the Cuban population. Brasilia, Madrid and Mexico City reaffirmed their commitment to human rights and democratic values, calling for "sincere and respectful dialogue" to find a long-term solution to the current situation in Cuba. The future of the country should be freely determined by the Cuban people themselves, the statement added. In late January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing Washington to impose import tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba, while also declaring a state of emergency, citing a threat to national security allegedly emanating from Havana. The Cuban government accused the United States of seeking to stifle the Caribbean nation's economy and make living conditions unbearable for its population. Last week, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told NBC News that negotiations with the United States were challenging but feasible. In the following days, the leader stressed Cuba is not after a war with the United States and is committed to its defense and non-aggressive position.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/trump-believes-us-operation-against-cuba-unnecessary-1123643353.html
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Brazil, Mexico, Spain Voice Concern Over Cuba Crisis, Call for Relief Measures
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazil, Spain and Mexico have expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Cuba and called for measures to improve it, as well as to avoid actions that worsen the living conditions of the Cubans, a joint statement published on the Spanish Foreign Ministry's website on Saturday read.
The governments of Brazil, Mexico, and Spain expressed “great concern over the serious humanitarian crisis” affecting Cuba in a joint statement.
"The Governments of Brazil, Spain and Mexico express our deep concern regarding the serious humanitarian crisis the Cuban people faces and call for the necessary measures to be taken to alleviate this situation and to avoid actions that worsen the living conditions of the population or contravene international law," the statement said following a meeting of the leaders at the In Defense of Democracy meeting in Barcelona.
Three countries further expressed their readiness to step up coordinated humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting the Cuban population.
"We reiterate the need to respect at all times international law and the principles of territorial integrity, sovereign equality and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter," it added.
Brasilia, Madrid and Mexico City reaffirmed their commitment to human rights and democratic values, calling for "sincere and respectful dialogue" to find a long-term solution to the current situation in Cuba. The future of the country should be freely determined by the Cuban people themselves, the statement added.
In late January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing Washington to impose import tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba, while also declaring a state of emergency, citing a threat to national security allegedly emanating from Havana. The Cuban government accused the United States of seeking to stifle the Caribbean nation's economy and make living conditions unbearable for its population.
Last week, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told NBC News that negotiations with the United States were challenging but feasible. In the following days, the leader stressed Cuba is not after a war with the United States and is committed to its defense and non-aggressive position.