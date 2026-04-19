https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/brazil-mexico-spain-voice-concern-over-cuba-crisis-call-for-relief-measures-1124010604.html

Brazil, Mexico, Spain Voice Concern Over Cuba Crisis, Call for Relief Measures

Brazil, Mexico, Spain Voice Concern Over Cuba Crisis, Call for Relief Measures

Sputnik International

Brazil, Spain and Mexico have expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Cuba and called for measures to improve it, as well as to avoid actions that worsen the living conditions of the Cubans, a joint statement published on the Spanish Foreign Ministry's website on Saturday read.

2026-04-19T05:12+0000

2026-04-19T05:12+0000

2026-04-19T05:12+0000

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The governments of Brazil, Mexico, and Spain expressed “great concern over the serious humanitarian crisis” affecting Cuba in a joint statement.Three countries further expressed their readiness to step up coordinated humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting the Cuban population. Brasilia, Madrid and Mexico City reaffirmed their commitment to human rights and democratic values, calling for "sincere and respectful dialogue" to find a long-term solution to the current situation in Cuba. The future of the country should be freely determined by the Cuban people themselves, the statement added. In late January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing Washington to impose import tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba, while also declaring a state of emergency, citing a threat to national security allegedly emanating from Havana. The Cuban government accused the United States of seeking to stifle the Caribbean nation's economy and make living conditions unbearable for its population. Last week, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told NBC News that negotiations with the United States were challenging but feasible. In the following days, the leader stressed Cuba is not after a war with the United States and is committed to its defense and non-aggressive position.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/trump-believes-us-operation-against-cuba-unnecessary-1123643353.html

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cuban crisis, cuba crisis, humanitarian crisis, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian issues, power outages, power off, oil shortage, energy shortage, power shortage, electricity shortage, fuel shortage, gas shortage, oil blockade, us blockade, economic blockade, economic strangulation