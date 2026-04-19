https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/hungary-to-secure-deal-with-eu-to-unlock-frozen-funds---tisza-party-leader-1124012604.html

Hungary to Secure Deal With EU to Unlock Frozen Funds - Tisza Party Leader

Hungary to Secure Deal With EU to Unlock Frozen Funds - Tisza Party Leader

Sputnik International

Hungary will soon conclude a comprehensive agreement with the European Union to unlock billions of euros owed to Hungary from European funds, Head of Hungary's Tisza Party Peter Magyar said on Sunday.

2026-04-19T16:32+0000

2026-04-19T16:32+0000

2026-04-19T16:32+0000

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"Over the past two days, we held high-level talks in Budapest with a European Commission leadership ... [In Brussels] I will conclude a comprehensive agreement with EU institutions and leaders of member states to ensure the fastest access for the Hungarian people and businesses to their rightful EU funds," Magyar said on the social media following the meeting with a European Commission delegation. Magyar added that without these funds, "restarting the Hungarian economy will be impossible." The EU funding is not a charity, rather fair compensation for Hungary's contribution and work in the EU, Magyar said, adding that a trip to Brussels will be his third trip as prime minister. Future members of the Hungarian government also participated in the talks in Budapest, he added. On April 12, Hungary held parliamentary elections. The 100% of the votes counted show that the Tisza Party secured 141 seats in the Hungarian parliament, while the alliance of the Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People's Party received 52 seats. On April 13, Magyar said he had already held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the return of 20 billion euros ($23 billion) in frozen EU funds. The Financial Times, citing EU officials, reported that the EU was demanding that Magyar meet 27 conditions for the unfreezing of the blocked funds. In September 2022, the Commission proposed introducing a special mechanism against Hungary to protect the EU budget "from violations of the rule of law in Hungary." This meant freezing approximately 7.5 billion euros in EU funding for Budapest. Subsequently, the Commission decided to maintain its initial proposal to suspend 65% of payment commitments toward Hungary from certain EU common funds, despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's claims that Budapest had fulfilled the entire list of the requirements, which concerned anti-corruption measures, increasing public procurement transparency, and strengthening the independence of the judiciary.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/hungary-to-veto-90bln-euro-loan-to-ukraine-until-druzhba-oil-pipeline-restored--orban-1124012140.html

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deal with eu, agreement with the european union, hungary's tisza party peter magyar, unlock billions of euros owed to hungary