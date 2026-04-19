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Iran Slams EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Double Standards Over Strait of Hormuz Remark
Iran Slams EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Double Standards Over Strait of Hormuz Remark
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has quipped at Kaja Kallas, who urged Iran to adhere to international law and open the Strait of Hormuz.
2026-04-19T07:59+0000
2026-04-19T07:59+0000
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“Oh, that 'international law'?! The one that the EU dusts off to lecture others while quietly green-lighting a US-Israeli war of aggression—and looking the other way on atrocities against Iranians?!” Baghaei wrote on X. The EU’s chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned “its 'international law' talk into peak hypocrisy,’” the spokesman pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-warns-of-response-to-us-moves-in-hormuz--parliament-speaker-1124010390.html
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kaja kallas, open the strait of hormuz, international law, double standards over strait of hormuz remark
kaja kallas, open the strait of hormuz, international law, double standards over strait of hormuz remark

Iran Slams EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Double Standards Over Strait of Hormuz Remark

07:59 GMT 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has quipped at Kaja Kallas, who urged Iran to adhere to international law and open the Strait of Hormuz.
“Oh, that 'international law'?! The one that the EU dusts off to lecture others while quietly green-lighting a US-Israeli war of aggression—and looking the other way on atrocities against Iranians?!” Baghaei wrote on X.
The EU’s chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned “its 'international law' talk into peak hypocrisy,’” the spokesman pointed out.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Warns of Response to US Moves in Hormuz — Parliament Speaker
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