https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-slams-eu-foreign-policy-chiefs-double-standards-over-strait-of-hormuz-remark--1124011129.html

Iran Slams EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Double Standards Over Strait of Hormuz Remark

Iran Slams EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Double Standards Over Strait of Hormuz Remark

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has quipped at Kaja Kallas, who urged Iran to adhere to international law and open the Strait of Hormuz.

2026-04-19T07:59+0000

2026-04-19T07:59+0000

2026-04-19T07:59+0000

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strait of hormuz

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“Oh, that 'international law'?! The one that the EU dusts off to lecture others while quietly green-lighting a US-Israeli war of aggression—and looking the other way on atrocities against Iranians?!” Baghaei wrote on X. The EU’s chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned “its 'international law' talk into peak hypocrisy,’” the spokesman pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-warns-of-response-to-us-moves-in-hormuz--parliament-speaker-1124010390.html

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kaja kallas, open the strait of hormuz, international law, double standards over strait of hormuz remark