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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/iran-warns-of-response-to-us-moves-in-hormuz--parliament-speaker-1124010390.html
Iran Warns of Response to US Moves in Hormuz — Parliament Speaker
Iran Warns of Response to US Moves in Hormuz — Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
Iran's armed forces are on full combat readiness despite ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
2026-04-19T05:00+0000
2026-04-19T05:00+0000
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“If they don’t lift the blockade, traffic through the strait will definitely be restricted,” Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, calling the move a “clumsy and ignorant decision.”He said Iran had warned the US that any further movement by its naval assets would be met with force, noting that a minesweeper had withdrawn after being told it would be targeted if it advanced.He emphasized that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is ultimately determined by conditions on the ground under Iran’s control.Earlier, Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV reported that the second round of US-Iran talks would be held in Islamabad, likely at the end of next week. On February 28, the US and Israel launched an aggression against Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
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Iran Warns of Response to US Moves in Hormuz — Parliament Speaker

05:00 GMT 19.04.2026
© Photo hosting agency brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankMohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's armed forces are on full combat readiness despite ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
“If they don’t lift the blockade, traffic through the strait will definitely be restricted,” Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, calling the move a “clumsy and ignorant decision.”
He said Iran had warned the US that any further movement by its naval assets would be met with force, noting that a minesweeper had withdrawn after being told it would be targeted if it advanced.
"We don't trust the enemy. Even now, while we're sitting here, a war could break out. The armed forces are on full combat readiness on the ground," Ghalibaf stressed.
He emphasized that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is ultimately determined by conditions on the ground under Iran’s control.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
Analysis
US’s 'Very Foolish' Double Blockade of Hormuz Strait Makes Absolutely No Sense: Here’s Why
13 April, 14:10 GMT
Earlier, Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV reported that the second round of US-Iran talks would be held in Islamabad, likely at the end of next week.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched an aggression against Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
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