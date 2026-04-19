https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-facilities-1124011610.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Facilities

Russian Forces Strike Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Facilities

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-04-19T10:32+0000

2026-04-19T10:32+0000

2026-04-19T10:32+0000

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"The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of over 315 service members, seven armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, and three field artillery pieces," the defense ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 200 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. The Russian armed forces also struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, production facilities and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/russian-forces-strike-fuel-and-energy-infrastructure-facilities-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-1123965426.html

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russian forces strike, ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities, russian defense ministry