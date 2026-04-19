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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-calls-israel-great-us-ally-that-knows-how-to-win-1124011365.html
Trump Calls Israel Great US Ally That Knows How to Win
Trump Calls Israel Great US Ally That Knows How to Win
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Israel had proven itself to be a great US ally that knew how to win.
2026-04-19T10:21+0000
2026-04-19T10:21+0000
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"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America," Trump said on TruthSocial. He said Israel knows how to win, "unlike some" who have shown their true colors during conflict and under stress. The president did not provide further details.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-wants-total-end-to-war-not-temporary-ceasefire-allowing-us-and-israel-to-regroup-prof-1123975219.html
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Trump Calls Israel Great US Ally That Knows How to Win

10:21 GMT 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyA US flag is seen through a hole torn in an Israel national flag, as they wave in the wind at a horse ranch, near the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
A US flag is seen through a hole torn in an Israel national flag, as they wave in the wind at a horse ranch, near the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Israel had proven itself to be a great US ally that knew how to win.
"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America," Trump said on TruthSocial.
He said Israel knows how to win, "unlike some" who have shown their true colors during conflict and under stress. The president did not provide further details.
A worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
Analysis
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
12 April, 13:46 GMT
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