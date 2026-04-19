https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/trump-calls-israel-great-us-ally-that-knows-how-to-win-1124011365.html
Trump Calls Israel Great US Ally That Knows How to Win
Trump Calls Israel Great US Ally That Knows How to Win
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Israel had proven itself to be a great US ally that knew how to win.
2026-04-19T10:21+0000
2026-04-19T10:21+0000
2026-04-19T10:21+0000
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"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America," Trump said on TruthSocial. He said Israel knows how to win, "unlike some" who have shown their true colors during conflict and under stress. The president did not provide further details.
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Trump Calls Israel Great US Ally That Knows How to Win
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Israel had proven itself to be a great US ally that knew how to win.
"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America," Trump said on TruthSocial.
He said Israel knows how to win, "unlike some" who have shown their true colors during conflict
and under stress. The president did not provide further details.