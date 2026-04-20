https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/contradictions-with-europe-must-be-resolved-at-negotiating-table---kremlin-1124014550.html

Contradictions With Europe Must Be Resolved at Negotiating Table - Kremlin

Contradictions With Europe Must Be Resolved at Negotiating Table - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia believes that any contradictions and inconsistencies of mutual interests with Europe should be resolved at the negotiating table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-04-20T09:56+0000

2026-04-20T09:56+0000

2026-04-20T09:56+0000

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"Any contradictions that exist, any inconsistencies of mutual interests can and should be resolved only at the negotiating table," Peskov told reporters. Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue with Europe, the spokesman added. Russia remains an important player in energy markets, which are currently going through difficult times, Dmitry Peskov said."Russia remains a responsible and very important player in the global energy markets. The markets are going through difficult times right now," Peskov told reporters.It is very difficult to ignore the volumes of Russian energy resources and not take them into account on the world market, Peskov said.Russia sees that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is fragile and unpredictable, Peskov said.Russia is not involved in negotiations between the United States and Iran, but is ready to assist in reaching a peaceful settlement, the official said."We hope that the negotiation process will continue after all, and thanks to this, it will be possible to avoid further developments in a military scenario," Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/hormuz-strait-blockade-may-push-us-to-continue-license-on-russian-oil--investor-1123890744.html

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contradictions with europe, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, contradictions and inconsistencies of mutual interests, negotiating table