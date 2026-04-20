https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/contradictions-with-europe-must-be-resolved-at-negotiating-table---kremlin-1124014550.html
Contradictions With Europe Must Be Resolved at Negotiating Table - Kremlin
Contradictions With Europe Must Be Resolved at Negotiating Table - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia believes that any contradictions and inconsistencies of mutual interests with Europe should be resolved at the negotiating table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-04-20T09:56+0000
2026-04-20T09:56+0000
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"Any contradictions that exist, any inconsistencies of mutual interests can and should be resolved only at the negotiating table," Peskov told reporters. Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue with Europe, the spokesman added. Russia remains an important player in energy markets, which are currently going through difficult times, Dmitry Peskov said."Russia remains a responsible and very important player in the global energy markets. The markets are going through difficult times right now," Peskov told reporters.It is very difficult to ignore the volumes of Russian energy resources and not take them into account on the world market, Peskov said.Russia sees that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is fragile and unpredictable, Peskov said.Russia is not involved in negotiations between the United States and Iran, but is ready to assist in reaching a peaceful settlement, the official said."We hope that the negotiation process will continue after all, and thanks to this, it will be possible to avoid further developments in a military scenario," Peskov added.
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contradictions with europe, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, contradictions and inconsistencies of mutual interests, negotiating table
contradictions with europe, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, contradictions and inconsistencies of mutual interests, negotiating table
Contradictions With Europe Must Be Resolved at Negotiating Table - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that any contradictions and inconsistencies of mutual interests with Europe should be resolved at the negotiating table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Any contradictions that exist, any inconsistencies of mutual interests can and should be resolved only at the negotiating table," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue with Europe, the spokesman added.
"I think it would be premature to draw such broad conclusions that the overall European climate will change. Nevertheless, we see that statements of a completely different nature are coming from Brussels," Peskov said, adding that Moscow appreciates the statements of some European politicians about their readiness to solve problems through dialogue with Russia.
Russia remains an important player in energy markets, which are currently going through difficult times, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Russia remains a responsible and very important player in the global energy markets. The markets are going through difficult times right now," Peskov told reporters.
It is very difficult to ignore the volumes of Russian energy resources and not take them into account on the world market, Peskov said.
Russia sees that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz
is fragile and unpredictable, Peskov said.
"We still see that the situation [in the Strait of Hormuz] is very fragile, that the situation is unpredictable," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is not involved in negotiations between the United States and Iran, but is ready to assist in reaching a peaceful settlement, the official said.
"We hope that the negotiation process will continue after all, and thanks to this, it will be possible to avoid further developments in a military scenario," Peskov added.