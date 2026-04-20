https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-entitled-to-peaceful-nuclear-energy-as-full-member-of-npt---ambassador-to-russia-1124014064.html
Iran Entitled to Peaceful Nuclear Energy as Full Member of NPT - Ambassador to Russia
Iran Entitled to Peaceful Nuclear Energy as Full Member of NPT - Ambassador to Russia
Sputnik International
As a full member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran should be entitled to the right to peaceful nuclear energy, and the country's authorities "are planning for the future within the framework" of that treaty, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.
2026-04-20T08:37+0000
2026-04-20T08:37+0000
2026-04-20T08:37+0000
world
donald trump
iran
russia
tehran
iranian foreign ministry
nuclear
nuclear power plant
nuclear energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ee7d062116314d2d60a480a7ca9643.jpg
"As full members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, we must exercise all our rights arising from that treaty, in particular to the peaceful atom," Jalali told Russian media in an interview out on Monday. The Iranian authorities are "planning for the future within the framework of this agreement," the ambassador added. Iran has "clearly marked red lines" from which it is not going to deviate, and further prospects for a settlement depend on the will of the US, Jalali said. US President Donald Trump will not be able to achieve during the negotiations what he did not achieve during the war, the ambassador added. In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was open to discussing uranium enrichment parameters with the United States, while stressing that Iran insists on its right to use nuclear energy. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html
iran
russia
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f334b7fc356fecbdc98d68b0ebd617f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peaceful nuclear energy, full member of npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, peaceful nuclear energy, iranian ambassador to russia kazem jalali
peaceful nuclear energy, full member of npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, peaceful nuclear energy, iranian ambassador to russia kazem jalali
Iran Entitled to Peaceful Nuclear Energy as Full Member of NPT - Ambassador to Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a full member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran should be entitled to the right to peaceful nuclear energy, and the country's authorities "are planning for the future within the framework" of that treaty, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.
"As full members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, we must exercise all our rights arising from that treaty, in particular to the peaceful atom," Jalali told Russian media in an interview out on Monday.
The Iranian authorities are "planning for the future within the framework of this agreement," the ambassador added.
Iran has "clearly marked red lines" from which it is not going to deviate, and further prospects for a settlement depend on the will of the US, Jalali said.
US President Donald Trump will not be able to achieve during the negotiations what he did not achieve during the war, the ambassador added.
In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was open to discussing uranium enrichment parameters with the United States, while stressing that Iran insists on its right to use nuclear energy.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.