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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-entitled-to-peaceful-nuclear-energy-as-full-member-of-npt---ambassador-to-russia-1124014064.html
Iran Entitled to Peaceful Nuclear Energy as Full Member of NPT - Ambassador to Russia
Iran Entitled to Peaceful Nuclear Energy as Full Member of NPT - Ambassador to Russia
Sputnik International
As a full member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran should be entitled to the right to peaceful nuclear energy, and the country's authorities "are planning for the future within the framework" of that treaty, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.
2026-04-20T08:37+0000
2026-04-20T08:37+0000
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"As full members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, we must exercise all our rights arising from that treaty, in particular to the peaceful atom," Jalali told Russian media in an interview out on Monday. The Iranian authorities are "planning for the future within the framework of this agreement," the ambassador added. Iran has "clearly marked red lines" from which it is not going to deviate, and further prospects for a settlement depend on the will of the US, Jalali said. US President Donald Trump will not be able to achieve during the negotiations what he did not achieve during the war, the ambassador added. In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was open to discussing uranium enrichment parameters with the United States, while stressing that Iran insists on its right to use nuclear energy. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html
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peaceful nuclear energy, full member of npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, peaceful nuclear energy, iranian ambassador to russia kazem jalali

Iran Entitled to Peaceful Nuclear Energy as Full Member of NPT - Ambassador to Russia

08:37 GMT 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a full member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran should be entitled to the right to peaceful nuclear energy, and the country's authorities "are planning for the future within the framework" of that treaty, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.
"As full members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, we must exercise all our rights arising from that treaty, in particular to the peaceful atom," Jalali told Russian media in an interview out on Monday.
The Iranian authorities are "planning for the future within the framework of this agreement," the ambassador added.
Iran has "clearly marked red lines" from which it is not going to deviate, and further prospects for a settlement depend on the will of the US, Jalali said.
US President Donald Trump will not be able to achieve during the negotiations what he did not achieve during the war, the ambassador added.
In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was open to discussing uranium enrichment parameters with the United States, while stressing that Iran insists on its right to use nuclear energy.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
15 April, 13:41 GMT
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