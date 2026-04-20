https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/real-talks-need-honored-pledges-not-us-pressure--iranian-president-1124015600.html

Real Talks Need Honored Pledges, Not US Pressure – Iranian President

Real Talks Need Honored Pledges, Not US Pressure – Iranian President

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that honoring commitments is essential for dialogue, while condemning U.S. demands for Iran’s surrender.

2026-04-20T15:52+0000

2026-04-20T15:52+0000

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"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," Masoud Pezeshkian said.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" he would extend the ceasefire with Iran if no deal is reached by Wednesday evening. Trump emphasized he would not rush into a bad deal, adding that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until an agreement is signed. He warned that "lots of bombs" would start going off if the ceasefire expires.

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