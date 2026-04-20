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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/real-talks-need-honored-pledges-not-us-pressure--iranian-president-1124015600.html
Real Talks Need Honored Pledges, Not US Pressure – Iranian President
Real Talks Need Honored Pledges, Not US Pressure – Iranian President
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that honoring commitments is essential for dialogue, while condemning U.S. demands for Iran’s surrender.
2026-04-20T15:52+0000
2026-04-20T15:52+0000
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"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov conduct remains, while unconstructive &amp; contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," Masoud Pezeshkian said.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" he would extend the ceasefire with Iran if no deal is reached by Wednesday evening. Trump emphasized he would not rush into a bad deal, adding that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until an agreement is signed. He warned that "lots of bombs" would start going off if the ceasefire expires.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/iran-postpones-response-to-us-attack-on-merchant-ship-to-protect-crews-families--1124015327.html
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honored commitments, us pressure, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, essential for dialogue
honored commitments, us pressure, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, essential for dialogue

Real Talks Need Honored Pledges, Not US Pressure – Iranian President

15:52 GMT 20.04.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that honoring commitments is essential for dialogue, while condemning U.S. demands for Iran’s surrender.
"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," Masoud Pezeshkian said.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" he would extend the ceasefire with Iran if no deal is reached by Wednesday evening. Trump emphasized he would not rush into a bad deal, adding that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until an agreement is signed. He warned that "lots of bombs" would start going off if the ceasefire expires.
In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Postpones Response to US Attack on Merchant Ship to Protect Crew’s Families
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