https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/russian-army-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-military-industrial-targets---mod-1124014238.html

Russian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Military-Industrial Targets - MoD

Russian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Military-Industrial Targets - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russia Army carried out a retaliatory group strike on facilities of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, as well as transport and airfield infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

2026-04-20T09:22+0000

2026-04-20T09:22+0000

2026-04-20T09:30+0000

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“Over the past 24 hours, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike using long-range high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against defence-industrial facilities, transport and airfield infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.Ukraine lost more than 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 230 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-facilities-1124011610.html

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