https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/russian-army-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-military-industrial-targets---mod-1124014238.html
Russian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Military-Industrial Targets - MoD
Russian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Military-Industrial Targets - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russia Army carried out a retaliatory group strike on facilities of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, as well as transport and airfield infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
2026-04-20T09:22+0000
2026-04-20T09:22+0000
2026-04-20T09:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg
“Over the past 24 hours, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike using long-range high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against defence-industrial facilities, transport and airfield infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.Ukraine lost more than 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 230 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-facilities-1124011610.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_44:0:1452:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_cea36c1514d7d4961a0cd5629916186e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian army, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
russian army, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Russian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Military-Industrial Targets - MoD
09:22 GMT 20.04.2026 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 20.04.2026)
The Russia Army carried out a retaliatory group strike on facilities of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, as well as transport and airfield infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
“Over the past 24 hours, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike using long-range high-precision air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against defence-industrial facilities, transport and airfield infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.
Ukraine lost more than 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 315 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and a field artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 230 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.