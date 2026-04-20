https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/threats-in-eurasia-increasing-significantly-require-additional-efforts-from-csto---lavrov-1124014391.html

Threats in Eurasia Increasing Significantly, Require Additional Efforts From CSTO - Lavrov

Threats in Eurasia Increasing Significantly, Require Additional Efforts From CSTO - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The threats in Eurasia are increasing significantly and this requires additional efforts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-04-20T09:43+0000

2026-04-20T09:43+0000

2026-04-20T09:45+0000

world

eurasia

sergey lavrov

palestine

west bank

collective security treaty organization (csto)

threat

civilians

council

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123355529_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f38d4162e0106ae347092093ddaea7fa.jpg

"Those who are closely following the latest developments, threats in Eurasia are increasing significantly, this requires additional efforts from us, because those who today are trying to dominate the world by unleashing wars, killing civilians to intimidate entire nations, they, of course, create more and more new threats, including both for our countries and in our common space, I would like to emphasize once again," Lavrov said during a speech at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.The chances of creating a Palestinian state are getting lower, Sergey Lavrov said.The echoes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will also affect the CSTO region, Lavrov added.Western countries are contemplating the idea of creating a new bloc with the participation of Ukraine amid the NATO crisis, Lavrov said."We are witnessing a crisis in NATO, and voices are already being heard, louder and louder from various official sources in Europe, that it is necessary to form a new bloc with the European Union, the UK, Norway and ... Ukraine," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russia-will-do-everything-to-strengthen-csto---putin-1123258922.html

eurasia

palestine

west bank

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

threats in eurasia, collective security treaty organization, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, additional efforts from csto