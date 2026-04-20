https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/threats-in-eurasia-increasing-significantly-require-additional-efforts-from-csto---lavrov-1124014391.html
Threats in Eurasia Increasing Significantly, Require Additional Efforts From CSTO - Lavrov
Threats in Eurasia Increasing Significantly, Require Additional Efforts From CSTO - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The threats in Eurasia are increasing significantly and this requires additional efforts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-04-20T09:43+0000
2026-04-20T09:43+0000
2026-04-20T09:45+0000
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"Those who are closely following the latest developments, threats in Eurasia are increasing significantly, this requires additional efforts from us, because those who today are trying to dominate the world by unleashing wars, killing civilians to intimidate entire nations, they, of course, create more and more new threats, including both for our countries and in our common space, I would like to emphasize once again," Lavrov said during a speech at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.The chances of creating a Palestinian state are getting lower, Sergey Lavrov said.The echoes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will also affect the CSTO region, Lavrov added.Western countries are contemplating the idea of creating a new bloc with the participation of Ukraine amid the NATO crisis, Lavrov said."We are witnessing a crisis in NATO, and voices are already being heard, louder and louder from various official sources in Europe, that it is necessary to form a new bloc with the European Union, the UK, Norway and ... Ukraine," Lavrov said.
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threats in eurasia, collective security treaty organization, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, additional efforts from csto
threats in eurasia, collective security treaty organization, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, additional efforts from csto
Threats in Eurasia Increasing Significantly, Require Additional Efforts From CSTO - Lavrov
09:43 GMT 20.04.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 20.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The threats in Eurasia are increasing significantly and this requires additional efforts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Those who are closely following the latest developments, threats in Eurasia are increasing significantly, this requires additional efforts from us, because those who today are trying to dominate the world by unleashing wars, killing civilians to intimidate entire nations, they, of course, create more and more new threats, including both for our countries and in our common space, I would like to emphasize once again," Lavrov said during a speech at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO
Parliamentary Assembly.
The chances of creating a Palestinian state are getting lower, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Complete stagnation, which exacerbates the tragedy of the Palestinian people, both in Gaza and in the West Bank. If you look at the geographical map, the chances of creating a Palestinian state are becoming lower and lower," Lavrov said.
The echoes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will also affect the CSTO region, Lavrov added.
Western countries are contemplating the idea of creating a new bloc with the participation of Ukraine amid the NATO crisis, Lavrov said.
"We are witnessing a crisis in NATO, and voices are already being heard, louder and louder from various official sources in Europe, that it is necessary to form a new bloc with the European Union, the UK, Norway and ... Ukraine," Lavrov said.
8 December 2025, 17:28 GMT