https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/western-policy-aimed-at-deterring-russia-china-threatens-international-peace---moscow-1124015015.html
Western Policy Aimed at Deterring Russia, China Threatens International Peace - Moscow
Western Policy Aimed at Deterring Russia, China Threatens International Peace - Moscow
Sputnik International
The policy of the West, which is aimed at deterring Russia and China, poses a threat to international peace and security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Monday.
2026-04-20T12:53+0000
2026-04-20T12:53+0000
2026-04-20T12:53+0000
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"If we talk about the external perimeter, then the main threat to international peace and security, in our opinion, is the policy of the West aimed at containing Russia, China and other centers of the emerging multipolar world," Ivanov said at the All-Russian Municipal Forum. The West is obsessed with the idea of war with Russia and hinders various agreements, he added.Moscow remains committed to the understandings reached at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Ivanov said."Russia remains committed to the understandings reached at the highest level during the Russian-American summit in Alaska," Ivanov said.Russia welcomes all mediation efforts on the situation in the Middle East, as Moscow has the same goals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Monday.Russia opposes the recurrence of aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and Lebanon, the diplomat added."We categorically oppose the recurrence of aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as Israel against Lebanon. The unjustified use of military force against civilian and infrastructural facilities has no justification," Ivanov said.
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western policy, deterring russia, china, international peace, international peace and security
Western Policy Aimed at Deterring Russia, China Threatens International Peace - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The policy of the West, which is aimed at deterring Russia and China, poses a threat to international peace and security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Monday.
"If we talk about the external perimeter, then the main threat to international peace and security, in our opinion, is the policy of the West aimed at containing Russia, China and other centers of the emerging multipolar world," Ivanov said at the All-Russian Municipal Forum.
The West is obsessed with the idea of war with Russia and hinders various agreements, he added.
Moscow remains committed to the understandings reached at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
in Alaska, Ivanov said.
"Russia remains committed to the understandings reached at the highest level during the Russian-American summit in Alaska," Ivanov said.
Russia welcomes all mediation efforts on the situation in the Middle East
, as Moscow has the same goals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Monday.
"We welcome all mediation efforts aimed at advancing the settlement process. The Russian initiative to resume dialogue on the creation of a collective security system in the Persian Gulf zone with the participation of all interested regional states with the support of international mediators is also aimed at solving this problem," Ivanov said.
Russia opposes the recurrence of aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and Lebanon, the diplomat added.
"We categorically oppose the recurrence of aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as Israel against Lebanon. The unjustified use of military force against civilian and infrastructural facilities has no justification," Ivanov said.