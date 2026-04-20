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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/why-strait-of-malacca-could-be-next-global-chokepoint-after-hormuz-1124014835.html
Why Strait of Malacca Could Be Next Global Chokepoint After Hormuz
Why Strait of Malacca Could Be Next Global Chokepoint After Hormuz
Sputnik International
An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns of “a chain-reaction response” in more critical shipping lanes — and he mentioned Malacca specifically.
2026-04-20T12:19+0000
2026-04-20T12:19+0000
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Here's why:Any disruption would force ships to take much longer and far more expensive alternative routes around Indonesia, causing immediate spikes in global oil prices, shipping costs, and supply chain chaos — especially hitting China’s energy security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hormuz-strait-is-a-strategic-bottleneck-us-cant-pry-it-open-with-military-force-expert-1123935104.html
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strait of malacca, global chokepoint after hormuz, adviser to iran’s supreme leader mojtaba khamenei, global chokepoint
strait of malacca, global chokepoint after hormuz, adviser to iran’s supreme leader mojtaba khamenei, global chokepoint

Why Strait of Malacca Could Be Next Global Chokepoint After Hormuz

12:19 GMT 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINESIn this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023
In this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
© AP Photo / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
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An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns of “a chain-reaction response” in more critical shipping lanes — and he mentioned Malacca specifically.

Here's why:

The Strait of Malacca is an narrow bottleneck (2.8 km at the narrowest point) that connects the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea (and thus the Pacific)
Handles roughly 30% of global maritime trade
Carries 23–25M barrels of oil per day, representing ~30% of all seaborne oil trade globally
Supplies ~80% of China’s crude oil imports (China alone takes nearly half of the oil passing through)
Vital for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other East Asian economies that import oil & LNG from the Middle East
Any disruption would force ships to take much longer and far more expensive alternative routes around Indonesia, causing immediate spikes in global oil prices, shipping costs, and supply chain chaos — especially hitting China’s energy security.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2026
Analysis
Hormuz Strait Is a Strategic Bottleneck, US Can’t Pry It Open With Military Force: Expert
3 April, 09:04 GMT
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