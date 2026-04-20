https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/why-strait-of-malacca-could-be-next-global-chokepoint-after-hormuz-1124014835.html

Why Strait of Malacca Could Be Next Global Chokepoint After Hormuz

Why Strait of Malacca Could Be Next Global Chokepoint After Hormuz

Sputnik International

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns of “a chain-reaction response” in more critical shipping lanes — and he mentioned Malacca specifically.

2026-04-20T12:19+0000

2026-04-20T12:19+0000

2026-04-20T12:19+0000

world

china

malacca

strait of hormuz

iran

us

oil

oil trade

oil supplies

south china sea

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Here's why:Any disruption would force ships to take much longer and far more expensive alternative routes around Indonesia, causing immediate spikes in global oil prices, shipping costs, and supply chain chaos — especially hitting China’s energy security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/hormuz-strait-is-a-strategic-bottleneck-us-cant-pry-it-open-with-military-force-expert-1123935104.html

china

malacca

strait of hormuz

iran

south china sea

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strait of malacca, global chokepoint after hormuz, adviser to iran’s supreme leader mojtaba khamenei, global chokepoint