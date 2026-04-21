https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/another-unearthed-grave-exposes-isis-brutality-in-iraq-1124021110.html
Another Unearthed Grave Exposes ISIS* Brutality in Iraq
Another Unearthed Grave Exposes ISIS* Brutality in Iraq
Sputnik International
Victims were discovered bound, blindfolded and shot – beside spent cartridges from pistols and Kalashnikov rifles.
2026-04-21T17:49+0000
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“In Iraq, there may no longer be a place where a mass grave has not been found,” said human rights specialist Ali Jawad. Authorities have begun to exhume the bodies and prepare for forensic tests to identify the victims, as part of ongoing efforts to document ISIS crimes and determine the fate of those who went missing. *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
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Another unearthed grave exposes ISIS* brutality in Iraq
Sputnik International
Another unearthed grave exposes ISIS* brutality in Iraq
2026-04-21T17:49+0000
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kalashnikov rifles, another unearthed grave, brutality in iraq, victims
kalashnikov rifles, another unearthed grave, brutality in iraq, victims
Another Unearthed Grave Exposes ISIS* Brutality in Iraq
Victims of the massacre were found near the city of Mosul in Iraq — bound, blindfolded and shot with spent cartridges from pistols and Kalashnikov rifles beside their bodies.
“In Iraq, there may no longer be a place where a mass grave
has not been found,” said human rights specialist Ali Jawad.
“Today, after the end of that dark period when the terrorist ISIS gang ruled in 2017, its consequences are still visible across liberated territories, especially in Nineveh Province, including Mosul, the Bishrifa areas and others,” journalist Amir Al-Khafaji lamented.
Authorities have begun to exhume the bodies and prepare for forensic tests to identify the victims, as part of ongoing efforts to document ISIS crimes
and determine the fate of those who went missing. *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.