https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/another-unearthed-grave-exposes-isis-brutality-in-iraq-1124021110.html

Another Unearthed Grave Exposes ISIS* Brutality in Iraq

Another Unearthed Grave Exposes ISIS* Brutality in Iraq

Sputnik International

Victims were discovered bound, blindfolded and shot – beside spent cartridges from pistols and Kalashnikov rifles.

2026-04-21T17:49+0000

2026-04-21T17:49+0000

2026-04-21T17:49+0000

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“In Iraq, there may no longer be a place where a mass grave has not been found,” said human rights specialist Ali Jawad. Authorities have begun to exhume the bodies and prepare for forensic tests to identify the victims, as part of ongoing efforts to document ISIS crimes and determine the fate of those who went missing. *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/us-military-conducts-strikes-on-isis-targets-in-syria-1123447741.html

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